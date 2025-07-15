Don't Throw Away Pistachio Shells — Use Them To Keep Garden Pests Away

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever tossed pistachio shells in the trash without a second thought? If so, you're certainly not alone. Similar to sunflower, pumpkin, and walnut shells, the ones cloaking pistachios exist to protect the precious, snackable nuts inside. But these tough little guardian shells are actually more multifunctional than you'd imagine, especially when moving their domain from pantry to garden. Some folks consider them a gardener's secret weapon, especially when it comes to pest control.

Slugs, snails, and other soft-bodied creatures steer clear of pistachio shells when slithering across garden territory. The rigid texture and sharp ridges of crushed shells can harm the pests, so use them to create barriers around your plants, similar to how gardeners use eggshells, pine needles, or diatomaceous earth. Consider placing extra shells closer to plant bases, letting them serve as resilient mulch. This also helps keep weeds away, thereby eliminating hiding spots for little creepy crawlies. For the same reason, it could be beneficial to mix crushed shells with topsoil in strategic places throughout your garden.

Using pistachio shells as mulch can also help regulate moisture in soil, which discourages fungus from growing — subsequently thwarting soil-dwelling bugs that love soggy environments. Unlike traditional organic mulch that quickly breaks down, those tough little shells often take several years to decompose. They're a long-term gift that keeps on giving, helping soil retain just the right temperature and amount of moisture. That's all in addition to the nuts themselves being one of the best nuts to eat for health-enhancing attributes.