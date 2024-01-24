The Unique Origin Story Behind Red Pistachios

It may come as a shock to a lot of younger readers, but pistachio shells in the United States used to be bright red. Walk through a supermarket today, and every pistachio you see will be the classic creamy light brown shell around the green nut. Yet, 40 years ago and prior, that would have been a rarity. It's not because they were some different breed of pistachio with red shells — it's because the shells were dyed by sellers. How these red pistachios came to be the standard for years in U.S. supermarkets is a somewhat unclear story with competing theories, but it shows how history, politics, marketing, and agriculture can all collide in unexpected ways to influence how and what we eat.

There are two main theories for how American pistachios ended up red, and they may even overlap with each other to some degree. The story that seems to have the most support from experts and historians is that the shells were dyed red to cover up imperfections. Prior to the 1980s, most pistachios sold in this country were imported from Iran and, to a lesser extent, from other countries in the Middle East. When speaking to HuffPost, the executive director of American Pistachio Growers said that the way the nuts were harvested would cause splotchy stains on the shells, and the red dye helped make them more visually appealing for sale. But, not every source agrees with this account completely.