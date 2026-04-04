Avoid This Raised Bed Mistake That Can Cause Stunted Crops In Your Garden

Before starting an edible garden, research the ideal soil depth for the vegetables you're planting. Parsnips and sweet potatoes are deep root vegetables that need at least 24-36 inches of soil depth for optimal growth. This amount of space allows their roots to grow deep and strong without hitting obstructions. Medium root veggies like carrots, beets, turnips, and cucumbers need 18-28 inches. Shallow-rooting ones like radishes, onions, and baby carrots can get by with just 12-18 inches. Typically, a raised bed that is at least 12 inches deep will be sufficient. However, you may consider a deeper one if you want to use gopher wire.

To keep gophers from destroying your crops, avoid using chicken wire, which may not have a high enough gauge to effectively prevent gophers, as it may be weak enough for them to chew through. It also isn't meant to be installed underground, and might degrade quickly, especially if it is low-quality. The gopher wire you choose should be ½ to ¾ inch mesh and at least 18-gauge. It should be installed at the ideal depth to support root growth while also preventing access by tunneling animals, which is typically at least two to three feet deep. If possible, hold it in place with landscape staples.

If you can't create a garden bed that is deep enough, you can try using gopher baskets or root guards, like these from Amazon. These are stainless steel mesh baskets that you can place plants in before putting them in the ground. The mesh barrier can prevent animals from getting at the plants while still allowing the roots to grow deep down through the basket.