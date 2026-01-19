When To Plant Peppers For The Biggest Harvest: It Depends On Your Zip Code

Growing your own food from a tiny seedling to a ripe fruit or vegetable can be a rewarding experience, but also a stressful one. It may seem that no matter how many seeds you plant, or how much water and attention you give the tiny green sprouts, your "black thumb" plagues the garden yet again, and you never see anything more than a plot of dirt. The problem may not be you — it may be your timing, especially if you're working with sensitive plants like peppers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture published the Plant Hardiness Zone Map, which breaks the country into 13 zones that help determine the best time of year to get started on various fruits and vegetables, such as peppers. Each zone varies by 10 degrees, and each subzone varies by five degrees, even if a single state can technically be broken into several zones. The warmest zones, such as Florida and Hawaii in Zones 10 through 13, can plant their pepper seeds outdoors at any point, since they typically don't have to worry about frost. Zones 7 through 9, in states like Georgia or Texas, can start planting pepper seeds indoors as early as late December through the end of February. Finally, in Zones 3 through 6, which include states such as Montana, South Dakota, and Kentucky, are recommended to plant pepper seeds indoors between March and April.