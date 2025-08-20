How Peppers Keep Your Tomato Plants Pest-Free And Thriving

Tomato plants are the stars of the garden with their stunning hues, fragrant vines, and rich flavors. But pests can thwart your dreams of savory sauces or caprese salads by getting to your nightshades before you do, which can often spoil the whole bunch. The solution doesn't start with heavy pesticides, but rather with another famous garden plant — the pepper.

Peppers are more than colorful (and often spicy) culinary companions; they're an ancient line of defense for your tomatoes. Their secret power for repelling pests lies in the capsaicin molecule, which causes a burning sensation when eaten. However, it also serves as a biochemical pesticide that inhibits insects by disrupting their cell membranes and nervous systems.

It's more than folk wisdom, and capsaicin's protective powers have been thoroughly researched and classified as a biochemical pesticide by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and was officially registered for this use in 1962. The compound doesn't kill pests outright, but instead makes the plant less appealing and highly irritating to critters. And not only does it protect tomatoes, but researchers believe that capsaicin can protect seeds inside the pepper plant from developing fungus. Want the benefits of capsaicin but don't plan on growing peppers in your tomato bed? You can make a DIY concoction that helps keep pests away by simmering red pepper flakes in hot water, straining them, and combining the leftover liquid with castile soap in a spray bottle.