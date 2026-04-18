The Absolute Best Restaurants For Prime Rib In NYC

With its deep, beefy aroma, richly marbled interior, and juicy presentation, prime rib has long been the centerpiece of holiday tables, celebratory dinners, and classic steakhouses. Many people believe the word "prime" refers to a USDA designation, but in truth, it refers to the location on the cow — the primal section, between the shoulder and the loin — from which the beef is cut. In other words, the prime rib is taken from the middle of a cluster of 13 ribs in the cow's midsection. When served with a side of hearty mashed potatoes, it's hard to beat. But it can also be a bit of a hassle to make at home, including deciding which type of prime rib to buy, such as the luxurious dry-aged prime rib or the standing rib roast.

Amid all this uncertainty, we suggest delegating your prime rib experience to a restaurant that knows what it's doing, and there are certainly plenty of those in New York City. For this reason, we've put together a list of the best restaurants in the city where you can get good prime rib, basing our recommendations on a combination of personal experience, professional and amateur reviews, and the level of care each restaurant puts into its prime rib dishes. We looked at restaurants known for serving great food in general, those with highly skilled chefs who use fine ingredients, and the spots that put a lot of dedicated care into the texture and flavor of their prime rib.