The Best Prime Rib You'll Find In New York Comes From A 140-Year-Old Restaurant

With top restaurants slicing up prime rib in every state, discerning meat lovers in New York don't need to travel far to find memorable menus. After assessing restaurants throughout the country, our Tasting Table writer found that one New York City institution is the go-to destination for prime rib. It is no wonder Keens has been open for over a century. The steakhouse started serving food in 1885 in Manhattan and has ushered in a lineup of celebrities and actors over the years, but its king's cut of prime rib has won all-comers' hearts and satisfied their stomachs, too.

Made with in-house aged USDA Prime beef, the much-loved dish has attracted devotion from customers spanning generations. "It was amazingly marbled and that first bite was especially heavenly," writes a fan on Reddit. "It's also ENORMOUS. I could only eat like half of it at the time. I took it home and ate twice more today with the left overs for lunch and dinner." The generous portion will take $89 out of your wallet, but this is the kind of order that can satisfy several diners. However, you will have to pay extra for portions of potatoes and sides to round out the meal. But customers definitely seem to think it's worth it. People consistently describe the prime rib as one of the best in the city. "Literally everything at Keens is excellent. You can't go wrong," enthuses someone else on Reddit.