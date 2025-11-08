This Historic NYC Steakhouse Still Hums With '60s Power-Lunch Vibes (Mad Men Fans Will Recognize It, Too)

If you've ever wanted to lunch like Don Draper — the best steak in town, a perfect martini, a richly old school setting, and some of New York's most powerful patrons around you — get ready to book a reservation at Keens Steakhouse. The New York City institution teems with history and "Mad Men" vibes; the show actually filmed there during Season 3. Like other restaurants that transport you back to the "Mad Men" era, Keens checks several boxes: It would have already been a long-running institution by the 1960s, it's centrally located in Manhattan, the digs are comfortable yet elegant, the service is unparalleled, and they make a mean steak and a meaner martini.

In fact, Keens is not only one of the best steakhouses in NYC, it's one of the city's oldest restaurants. Albert Keen opened it in midtown Manhattan in 1885, but it had existed even before that as part of the Lambs Club theater group, which was managed by Keen. That connection and the eatery's proximity to theaters made it a popular hangout for the arts crowd, and other VIPs followed.

This was also due in part to the "Pipe Club" at Keens. Members, who kept their long-stemmed tobacco pipes there to enjoy when they came to drink or dine, included Theodore Roosevelt, Babe Ruth, Buffalo Bill, Will Rogers, J.P. Morgan, and Albert Einstein. Keens became a place that NYC's most influential people would socialize, make deals, and more — in short, an ideal gathering place for those "Mad Men."