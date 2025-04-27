12 Of The Oldest Steakhouses Across The United States

From the humble hamburger to the fanciful filet mignon, American appetites have loved beef in all forms for centuries. In 2024 alone, the U.S. consumed over 12 million tons of beef and veal — one of the highest consumption rates in the world! Steakhouses have been a staple of the United States' dining scenes since the 19th century. However, as with many parts of our country's history, the concept of the steakhouse originally came from the Brits. First emerging in 18th-century London, these chop houses served traditional, meat-centric meals to working-class men. New York City restauranteurs later borrowed the concept and tweaked the name, and thus the American steakhouse was born.

Some of the first American steakhouses carried on the tradition of catering to blue-collar men, while others evolved into fanciful beefsteak banquets that served NYC's cream of the crop. Many steakhouses did not open their doors to female diners until the early 20th century. Of these original steakhouses, many in the Big Apple have stood the test of time and are still open today. Out West, the frontier adopted the steakhouse format to serve a slightly different, gamier menu.

From saloons to speakeasies, the history of the American steakhouses mirrors the broader story of our nation itself. Read on to learn more about the oldest steakhouses in the United States that you can still dine at today.