12 Of The Oldest Steakhouses Across The United States
From the humble hamburger to the fanciful filet mignon, American appetites have loved beef in all forms for centuries. In 2024 alone, the U.S. consumed over 12 million tons of beef and veal — one of the highest consumption rates in the world! Steakhouses have been a staple of the United States' dining scenes since the 19th century. However, as with many parts of our country's history, the concept of the steakhouse originally came from the Brits. First emerging in 18th-century London, these chop houses served traditional, meat-centric meals to working-class men. New York City restauranteurs later borrowed the concept and tweaked the name, and thus the American steakhouse was born.
Some of the first American steakhouses carried on the tradition of catering to blue-collar men, while others evolved into fanciful beefsteak banquets that served NYC's cream of the crop. Many steakhouses did not open their doors to female diners until the early 20th century. Of these original steakhouses, many in the Big Apple have stood the test of time and are still open today. Out West, the frontier adopted the steakhouse format to serve a slightly different, gamier menu.
From saloons to speakeasies, the history of the American steakhouses mirrors the broader story of our nation itself. Read on to learn more about the oldest steakhouses in the United States that you can still dine at today.
The Old Homestead Steakhouse
The oldest continually serving steakhouse in America is, fittingly, located in the Meatpacking District of New York City. Originally called the Tidewater Trading Post for its close proximity to the Hudson River at the time, The Old Homestead Steakhouse was officially established in 1868. Since its inception, it's been serving massive, juicy steaks to New York patrons and tourists alike: look no further than the 24-ounce Gotham rib steak to satiate any steak craving.
As an iconic fixture of both New York and the nation's culinary history, The Old Homestead is no stranger to pop culture fame. It was featured in two of NYC's most iconic shows: In a 1995 episode of "Seinfeld," the exterior of the restaurant appears as the setting for Jerry's lunch date; and in Season 5 of "The Sopranos," Tony takes his kids out for dinner at the famous eatery. The Old Homestead Steakhouse also made food history in the 1990s, when it was the first American steakhouse to introduce Wagyu beef to its menu. Wagyu is one of the most sought-after cuts of beef in the world, and its popularity in the U.S. is seemingly all thanks to The Old Homestead.
Despite its long 150-plus-year history, the menu and the interior decor of The Old Homestead have not changed much throughout the years. As its current owner, Greg Sherry, puts it on the restaurant's website: "Patrons come here for one reason — mammoth cuts of the highest quality USDA prime dry-aged beef."
(212) 242-9040
56 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011
Keens Steakhouse
Another famed New York establishment, Keens is located in Midtown Manhattan near the Theatre District. Throughout its 140-year history, prominent figures like Teddy Roosevelt, Babe Ruth, and Buffalo Bill have dined at the restaurant. Perhaps the most famous aspect of the steakhouse today is its collection of clay churchwarden pipes — said to be the biggest collection in the world.
The restaurant can trace its roots back to a London theatre and literary group known as the Lambs Club. The manager of this club, Albert Keen, was a prominent figure of the New York theatre scene, and opened Keens Chophouse in 1885, in line with the British naming conventions. Keens was the spot where all the famous Broadway actors would stop by for food and drinks before performing at the next-door Garrick Theatre. The theatre was demolished in 1932, and most buildings from the theatre scene around Herald Square are no longer standing — but Keens remains standing.
Since Keens was originally a gentlemen's-only establishment, the actor Lillie Langtry took the restaurant to court in 1905 for denying her entrance. When she won the case, legend has it that she walked into Keens wearing a feather boa and promptly ordered a mutton chop. You can still order the famous mutton chop today, along with prime ribs, lobster, and prime steak cuts cooked to perfection.
(212) 947-3636
72 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018
Peter Luger Steak House
Peter Luger Steak House holds the prized No. 1 spot for Tasting Table's list of the best steakhouses in America. The famed Brooklyn restaurant's journey to the top tells a fascinating story about the history and evolution of its neighborhood, too.
Back in 1887, Williamsburg was a working-class and predominantly German area of Brooklyn. In those early days, what was then known as Carl Luger's Café, Billiards and Bowling Alley was a local favorite, originally named after the owner's nephew, who ran the kitchen. When the Williamsburg Bridge was built in 1903, more and more crowds of wealthy businessmen started to come over from Manhattan, garnering a greater reputation for the steakhouse citywide.
When the owner, Peter Luger, died in 1950, the restaurant fell into a state of disrepair and was eventually auctioned off. It was bought by its next-door neighbor, Sol Forman, a frequent patron of the restaurant and factory owner. Ever since then, Peter Luger has been owned by the Forman family and has become one of the top-rated steakhouses in the country. Its careful steak selection process and famous side dishes, like creamed spinach, make it a truly special dining experience.
(718) 387-7400
178 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Buckhorn Exchange
Out in the Wild West, American frontiersmen were serving steaks a little differently than their East Coast counterparts. Buckhorn Exchange was founded 1893 in Denver, Colorado by Henry H. "Shorty Scout" Zietz, a prominent member of Buffalo Bill's band of scouts and a longtime friend of Chief Sitting Bull. In those days, the restaurant served a wide range of clientele, from miners and railroad workers to Native American chiefs and businessmen. On Fridays, the restaurant would give railroad men a token for free lunch and a beer, in the hopes that the tired workers would order plenty more after having just one.
Four U.S. presidents have dined at the restaurant, including Teddy Roosevelt in 1905, who reportedly asked Zietz to join him for hunting in the Colorado wilderness afterward. The restaurant even thrived throughout Prohibition by using clever ways to disguise alcohol, and it was issued the very first liquor license in the state of Colorado — still displayed above the bar today.
What's even wilder than Buckhorn Exchange's history is perhaps its menu. Fried alligator tail, rattlesnake, and buffalo sausage are just the appetizers; on the dinner menu, you can order the steakhouse's specialty big steak dinner or venture out into something gamier, like elk, Cornish hen, or quail. We won't elaborate on the infamous Rocky Mountain Oysters (but you can look them up yourself and see if you'd dare to order them).
(303) 534-9505
1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204
St. Elmo Steak House
St. Elmo Steak House is Indianapolis' oldest steakhouse, located in its original downtown location ever since 1902. It was founded by Joe Stahr in the Bradens Building in the Wholesale District, a unique building with a historical ornamental facade and a renovated, yet still traditionally saloon-like interior. Its name comes from St. Erasmus, also known as Elmo, the patron saint of sailors. Offering both surf and turf selections, St. Elmo's prime dry-aged steaks and South African lobster tails are highlights of the dinner menu.
Aside from the entrees, St. Elmo Steak House is predominantly famous for its shrimp cocktail. Served ever since the restaurant first opened, it is the only appetizer on the menu and consists of four jumbo-sized shrimp with a zinging cocktail sauce dolloped generously on top. In fact, the horseradish in the sauce is so fresh and biting, it's been called the spiciest shrimp cocktail in America. It's a surefire way to clear your sinuses and prepare your tastebuds for a juicy steak to follow.
(317) 635-0636
127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Gallaghers Steakhouse
The restaurant now known as Gallaghers Steakhouse began on 52nd Street in Midtown Manhattan in 1927 — just seven years after the U.S. government banned the sale of alcohol completely. For some restaurateurs, the Prohibition era was a tough time to stay in business; meanwhile, other conniving minds ventured into the newfound world of illegal bars known as speakeasies. Gallaghers was originally founded as a speakeasy by Hellen Gallagher, a former Ziegfeld Girl, and Jack Solomon, a notorious gambler. Their business attracted people of all kinds looking for a drink: Stars from Broadway (the Alvin Theatre was right next door, after all) and the sports world drank alongside the seedy figures of the underworld.
In 1933, the Prohibition era ended, and Gallaghers rebranded itself as a steakhouse. Today, the interior is sleek yet traditionally decorated with exquisite flower bouquets — perhaps an ode to a former owner, Irene Hayes, who also owned a prominent florist business in Manhattan. On the menu, Gallaghers' smoky steaks and delicious cocktails make for a great combination that reflects the fascinating history of fine dining — and drinking — on Broadway.
(212) 586-5000
228 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
Charlie's Steakhouse
Steakhouses often conjure images of bowtie-wearing waiters and hefty price tags. That isn't always the case, though, as Charlie's Steakhouse proudly proves. This New Orleans steakhouse was founded in 1932, and it's about as unfussy as a restaurant can get. Tucked away in Uptown, the unassuming brick building has weathered long closures caused by Hurricane Katrina and COVID-19, yet it remains standing today as a beloved institution by New Orleans locals and tourists alike.
Charlie's doesn't have a menu. When you sit down, the waitstaff will simply ask how you like your steak cooked and whether you want any sides or drinks. You'll have to rely on a bit of faith and trust in the tradition as you wait to dig into a traditionally cooked, hearty steak dinner. As its website states: "You don't ask for a menu at Charlie's unless it's your first time, and that's when everybody laughs at you." Charlie's shows that steakhouses don't have to be fancy — they just have to be good!
(504) 895-9323
4510 Dryades St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Jess & Jim's Steakhouse
Kansas City is a meat lovers' dream destination: Its signature, slow-cooked barbecue tradition dates back to the early 1900s, when Henry Perry perfected the art of wood-smoked meats; and today, you can find world-class barbecue spots throughout the city. More broadly speaking, Kansas City is also home to Jess & Jim's, a steakhouse once named by Playboy magazine as having one of the best steaks in America.
Opened in 1938, Jess & Jim's was originally a small bar and grill in the city, named after the two best friends who opened it. When a tornado tore through Kansas City in 1957, the two relocated to the restaurant's current location about 30 minutes south of the city center. The trek is worth it: Awaiting you is an unpretentiously elegant dining experience, complete with a retro decor, steaks with minimal seasoning to really let the meat be the star of the show, and generous side dishes to fill in the cracks.
(816) 941-9499
517 E 135th St, Kansas City, MO 64145
Gene & Georgetti
Chicago's oldest steakhouse dates back to 1941, when two Italian American restauranteurs partnered up to open a steakhouse in the River North neighborhood. While Alfredo "Georgetti" Federighi worked the kitchen, Gene Michelotti handled the bar, and the duo won over new customers with old-school charm and elegantly prepared meals.
Gene & Georgetti is about as classic as a steakhouse can get. With white tablecloths and waiters that know the menu like the back of their hand, the steaks at this historic institution are expertly wet aged and simply char-broiled before serving. The menu doesn't stop with famous steaks, either: There's a wide selection of seafood, including oysters, caviar service, and shrimp cocktail, as well as a plethora of authentic Italian pastas. Old-school Chicago dishes like chicken Vesuvio and shrimp de Jonghe also make an appearance, making Gene & Georgetti a uniquely Chicago dining experience.
(312) 527-3718
500 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654
Gorat's Steak House
Gorat's Steak House was founded in 1944 in Omaha, Nebraska by Louis and Nettie Gorat. It's deceptively modest from outside appearances: A retro neon sign advertising the restaurant's "finest steaks in the world" beckons visitors inside, where they're greeted by a simple interior with quirky paintings and tablecloth-less tables. At Gorat's, the real draw is the steak itself — perfectly cooked, juicy, and full of flavor — as well as the Italian dishes and the quality of service, which has been praised for its excellence.
The straightforward, no-frills approach to dining reflects that of its most famous patron, Warren Buffett. The billionaire, business mogul, and Omaha native has long considered Gorat's his favorite steakhouse and even has his own private dining area. Buffett's signature order is said to be a 22-ounce Omaha T-bone steak, a salad with blue cheese dressing, and a Cherry Coke. In a letter addressed to Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders, he also strongly recommends getting a double order of hash browns on the side. We'll have what he's having!
(402) 551-3733
4917 Center St, Ohama, NE 68106
The Pine Club
The Pine Club, founded in 1947 in Dayton, Ohio, offers a stunning interior decked out in pinewood paneling, a timeless menu with expertly prepared steaks, and exceptional service. However, what really distinguishes it from other steakhouses and restaurants is its adherence to three rules: no reservations, no credit or debit cards, and no dessert menu. Those commandments have remained in place ever since the steakhouse's beginning, suggesting that the restaurant owners very much prefer things traditionally done.
The first-come, first-served basis has been applied to all customers — including former President George H.W. Bush, who once had to wait 45 minutes before getting a table. Most locals know about the cash-only rule, but for out-of-towners who aren't in the know about this policy, The Pine Club opens a house account for the customer and then mails the bill to their home address.
As for dessert: Who needs it when you have a classic menu like The Pine Club's? Filet mignon, striploin, porterhouse, and ribeye steaks all come with its famous stewed tomatoes, potatoes, salad, and rolls. The steakhouse's seafood selection features lobster, salmon, shrimp, and rainbow trout, plus some oysters for good measure. If a former U.S. president is willing to wait 45 minutes for it, you know it's bound to be good.
(937) 228-5371
1926 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409
The Stockyards Steakhouse
The Stockyards in Phoenix, Arizona first opened its doors as a restaurant in 1947, but the origins of the business go even further back to the days of cattle ranching. In 1919, the "Cattle Baron" of Arizona, Edward A. Tovrea, opened the building as a packing house for his company, Tovrea Land and Cattle Co., which was the biggest feedlot for cattle in the world at the time. When Tovrea died, his son took over the building as a restaurant that served cattlemen, businessmen, and politicians coming to Phoenix.
Today, the restaurant has retained a Western, saloon-style charm in its decor, with hand-painted murals, dark wood paneling, and ornate light fixtures. The menu honors its cattle-ranching roots with aged steak and prime rib, while bison meatloaf, calf liver, and elk stand out as more adventurous entree choices.
According to local reports, The Stockyards Steakhouse is not just a historical restaurant — it's a haunted one, too. Mysterious notes allegedly come from the piano late at night, and a ghostly figure known as the Lady in Red has apparently been spotted sauntering around on occasion — perhaps looking for a bite to eat.
(602) 273-7378
5009 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85034