Why 4 Charles Prime Rib Is One Of The Hardest Tables To Land In NYC
New York City is a playground for food lovers, but it's also a place where millions of people are competing to land tables at the same buzzy restaurants. One of the hardest ones to get right now is at 4 Charles Prime Rib, an iconic West Village eatery known for its classic cuts, strong cocktails, and plush interior. Located inside of a cozy brownstone on Charles Street, 4 Charles Prime Rib is a meat lover's dream.
There are multiple cuts of salt-crusted rib roast available, as well as dry-aged steaks, chops, and legendary burgers. The small, wood-paneled dining room is a favorite of corporate bigwigs, but there are plenty of younger diners (namely, influencers) trying to elbow their way in too. Few claim that 4 Charles has the best food around, but it's been famously hard to get into since opening, and in a city obsessed with exclusivity, that makes it even more enticing.
The issue lies in the fact that there are just 10 tables inside the restaurant, which resembles more of a speakeasy than a typical New York City steakhouse, and bookings are often held for regulars. The owner, Brendan Sodikoff, also has a number of other famous restaurants, like Au Cheval, sending even more people flocking. To top it off, you have celebrity sightings and countless social media posts showing off the indulgent, over-the-top plates and swanky service. And 4 Charles has been named one of the best steakhouses in America, if not for the experience alone.
How to get into 4 Charles Prime Rib
4 Charles Prime Rib releases its bookings 21 days in advance via Resy. The slots are typically snatched up within seconds, and like with some of the other hardest reservations to get in NYC, people even sell them on unauthorized third-party sites. The tables are released at 9am every day, so log on before that if you plan on trying your luck. If you can't nab anything, join the notify list for multiple dates, aiming for the least conventional times.
If you're sick of waiting, the best thing to do is line up at the restaurant before opening. The host begins sitting people around 3:45 pm on weekdays, and it's advised not to arrive any later than 3 pm if you want to be in with a chance. Otherwise, get there after the dinner rush, preferably after 10 pm. 4 Charles is open until 11:30 pm every day except Sunday, when it closes at 10 pm, and doors open at 11 am on weekends.
If you do manage to get in, make sure you speak to the host about getting verified on Resy, which will grant you more access to tables. Resy also saves sought-after reservations for its Global Dining Access program, which is available to certain American Express card holders, and it bumps people up the priority list depending on their status. The other option is to get to know a regular — or become as famous as Justin Bieber, whatever comes first.