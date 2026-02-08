Why 4 Charles Prime Rib Is One Of The Hardest Tables To Land In NYC

New York City is a playground for food lovers, but it's also a place where millions of people are competing to land tables at the same buzzy restaurants. One of the hardest ones to get right now is at 4 Charles Prime Rib, an iconic West Village eatery known for its classic cuts, strong cocktails, and plush interior. Located inside of a cozy brownstone on Charles Street, 4 Charles Prime Rib is a meat lover's dream.

There are multiple cuts of salt-crusted rib roast available, as well as dry-aged steaks, chops, and legendary burgers. The small, wood-paneled dining room is a favorite of corporate bigwigs, but there are plenty of younger diners (namely, influencers) trying to elbow their way in too. Few claim that 4 Charles has the best food around, but it's been famously hard to get into since opening, and in a city obsessed with exclusivity, that makes it even more enticing.

The issue lies in the fact that there are just 10 tables inside the restaurant, which resembles more of a speakeasy than a typical New York City steakhouse, and bookings are often held for regulars. The owner, Brendan Sodikoff, also has a number of other famous restaurants, like Au Cheval, sending even more people flocking. To top it off, you have celebrity sightings and countless social media posts showing off the indulgent, over-the-top plates and swanky service. And 4 Charles has been named one of the best steakhouses in America, if not for the experience alone.