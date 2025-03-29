What Is Dry-Aged Prime Rib And Why Is It So Expensive?
If you've ever glanced at a steakhouse menu and done a double take at dry-aged prime rib's price, you're not the only one. It's no secret that this cut costs more than your average steak, sometimes dramatically so, perhaps to the point that makes you want to consider dry-aging steak at home. Despite this, its spot on the dining table is still coveted, and especially appealing to a niche range of consumers. So, what exactly is dry-aged prime rib and why is it so expensive?
Anyone who has tasted dry-aged prime rib will tell you it is no ordinary steak, and that's because it requires a bit more time and effort. At its core, dry-aged prime rib is a high-quality beef rib cut, graded prime by the USDA. This meat cut undergoes a dry-aging process, in which it is air-dried in a controlled environment. Over several weeks or months, the cut slowly loses moisture and the meat's enzymes break down the tough muscle fibers and connective tissues. This results in a very intense, almost funky flavor and sublime, melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. When cooked, it yields a special nutty, umami undertone, backed by a savory richness signature to a good steak.
Achieving that kind of perfection isn't easy — or cheap
There are many factors determining the dry-aged prime rib's high price point. For starters, the cuts of steak, and prime rib in particular, are already expensive even before dry-aging because they need to meet certain standards. Generally speaking, the cuts used for dry-aged steak should come from young cows, bred to grow at a slow pace to obtain desired levels of marbling. The dry-aging process requires precise temperature, humidity, and airflow — all of which can only be achieved with proper equipment and storage space. While sitting in the steakhouse for months, the dry-aged meat takes up space that could be used to sell other raw products. Not to mention, it would also need to be carefully monitored to ensure the development is on par and uncompromised. This entire specialized process takes up a good deal of effort, time, and inventory.
Another factor to account for is weight loss. According to Straits Research, these beef cuts can lose from 5 to 25% of their weight due to water evaporating during dehydration. The outer layer also tends to dry out and needs to be trimmed off, leading to an even smaller yield. Since the final product is smaller than the original cut, the price per pound must be higher to compensate for the weight loss.