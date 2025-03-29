What Is Dry-Aged Prime Rib And Why Is It So Expensive?

If you've ever glanced at a steakhouse menu and done a double take at dry-aged prime rib's price, you're not the only one. It's no secret that this cut costs more than your average steak, sometimes dramatically so, perhaps to the point that makes you want to consider dry-aging steak at home. Despite this, its spot on the dining table is still coveted, and especially appealing to a niche range of consumers. So, what exactly is dry-aged prime rib and why is it so expensive?

Anyone who has tasted dry-aged prime rib will tell you it is no ordinary steak, and that's because it requires a bit more time and effort. At its core, dry-aged prime rib is a high-quality beef rib cut, graded prime by the USDA. This meat cut undergoes a dry-aging process, in which it is air-dried in a controlled environment. Over several weeks or months, the cut slowly loses moisture and the meat's enzymes break down the tough muscle fibers and connective tissues. This results in a very intense, almost funky flavor and sublime, melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. When cooked, it yields a special nutty, umami undertone, backed by a savory richness signature to a good steak.