The US States With The Highest Number Of IHOP Locations — Yep, It's A Tie

In Jim Jarmusch's cinematic masterpiece "Coffee and Cigarettes" (2003), Tom Waits and Iggy Pop sit bickering before finally agreeing that, as far as coffee goes, IHOP is serving up "a classy brew." Indeed, diehard fans take their chain diners seriously (Waffle House and Big Boy even sell extensive merch lines). Whether you're in it for the coffee, the omelets, or the eponymous pancakes, chances are pretty good that there's an IHOP waiting nearby. The chain boasts over 1,600 U.S. locations, and it's truly an "international" chain with a significant presence in the Middle East. But, for American breakfast-loving foodies, two states are topping the leaderboard as IHOP destinations.

According to data analytics firm ScrapeHero, as of March 2026, the U.S. states with the highest number of IHOP locations are Texas and California, with a whopping 221 IHOPs each. The culinary scenes of The Lone Star State and The Golden State are both influenced by Southwest ingredients and "Tex-Mex" flavors. But, when it comes to classic diners, Texans and Californians alike seem to share a penchant for fully-loaded pancake stacks.

The figures are particularly interesting considering Texas and California are the two most populous states in the county. Per Scrapehero, even though these hundreds of IHOP locations might seem like a lot, that shakes out to roughly one restaurant for every 131,000 to 178,000 people – which is on-par with the IHOP-locations-per-capita in other U.S. states. For instance, there are about 150,000 people per IHOP in Florida, while in Arizona it's around 173,000 folks per eatery.