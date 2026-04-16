The US States With The Highest Number Of IHOP Locations — Yep, It's A Tie
In Jim Jarmusch's cinematic masterpiece "Coffee and Cigarettes" (2003), Tom Waits and Iggy Pop sit bickering before finally agreeing that, as far as coffee goes, IHOP is serving up "a classy brew." Indeed, diehard fans take their chain diners seriously (Waffle House and Big Boy even sell extensive merch lines). Whether you're in it for the coffee, the omelets, or the eponymous pancakes, chances are pretty good that there's an IHOP waiting nearby. The chain boasts over 1,600 U.S. locations, and it's truly an "international" chain with a significant presence in the Middle East. But, for American breakfast-loving foodies, two states are topping the leaderboard as IHOP destinations.
According to data analytics firm ScrapeHero, as of March 2026, the U.S. states with the highest number of IHOP locations are Texas and California, with a whopping 221 IHOPs each. The culinary scenes of The Lone Star State and The Golden State are both influenced by Southwest ingredients and "Tex-Mex" flavors. But, when it comes to classic diners, Texans and Californians alike seem to share a penchant for fully-loaded pancake stacks.
The figures are particularly interesting considering Texas and California are the two most populous states in the county. Per Scrapehero, even though these hundreds of IHOP locations might seem like a lot, that shakes out to roughly one restaurant for every 131,000 to 178,000 people – which is on-par with the IHOP-locations-per-capita in other U.S. states. For instance, there are about 150,000 people per IHOP in Florida, while in Arizona it's around 173,000 folks per eatery.
Texas and California are each home to 221 IHOPs
Alas, the large presence of the pancake chain can't be said of every U.S. state. Vermont currently doesn't have a single IHOP location, nor does Wyoming. So Wyomingites might have to swing by their favorite local diner, whereas Vermonters could take a drive down to New Jersey, the heralded diner capital of America.
Here at Tasting Table, we think IHOP's flapjacks knock Denny's hotcakes out of the water – and we're especially loving IHOP's Mexican Tres Leches Pancakes. We aren't alone, either. On Reddit, one user praises IHOP for serving "the best chain pancakes out there." Elsewhere online, a Yelp reviewer of a 24-hour Chicago location raves, "I recently moved nearby and this IHOP is going to be one of my favorites food places nearby. Mainly because of the prices but also because of the service/quality of food." Others agree, with another Yelp user writing, "Amazing service and food is awesome [...] Can I say the coffee is so good."
Apparently, foodies across the U.S. have been making more trips to their local IHOP for a taste of the good stuff. In a recent press release, IHOP's parent company Dine Brands Global, Inc. reports an increase in same-store sales during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 compared to a year prior, with "per restaurant average weekly sales of approximately $8,500." It looks like budget-minded patrons are (as the IHOP slogan puts it) "coming hungry and leaving happy" – at least, if those hundreds of locations in Texas and California are any indication.