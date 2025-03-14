Is IHOP Truly An International Restaurant Chain?

Attention, breakfast lovers. IHOP — officially known as the International House of Pancakes — rivals other all-American breakfast joints, drawing parallels to everything from Denny's to local diners. However, IHOP also has a brand presence that spans the globe. Yes, as the chain's name suggests, the restaurant does have a robust international footprint, including one surprising region: the Middle East.

IHOP's Middle East presence began in 2012, when the first IHOP opened in Dubai. That locale was the start of a 40-restaurant IHOP deal for the region, with additional dining outposts outlined for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, and a slew of other countries. Per IHOP's website, the pancake house now has existing locations in Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, and more.

All that to say: You'll find IHOP's omelets (and their unexpected ingredient: pancake batter), signature short stacks, and newer menu items like its "first NFT" (New French Toast) in the most far-flung places. Yet while IHOP clearly has a strong Middle Eastern following, its presence in other international territories is as well-rounded as any of the chain's breakfast entrees.