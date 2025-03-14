Is IHOP Truly An International Restaurant Chain?
Attention, breakfast lovers. IHOP — officially known as the International House of Pancakes — rivals other all-American breakfast joints, drawing parallels to everything from Denny's to local diners. However, IHOP also has a brand presence that spans the globe. Yes, as the chain's name suggests, the restaurant does have a robust international footprint, including one surprising region: the Middle East.
IHOP's Middle East presence began in 2012, when the first IHOP opened in Dubai. That locale was the start of a 40-restaurant IHOP deal for the region, with additional dining outposts outlined for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, and a slew of other countries. Per IHOP's website, the pancake house now has existing locations in Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, and more.
All that to say: You'll find IHOP's omelets (and their unexpected ingredient: pancake batter), signature short stacks, and newer menu items like its "first NFT" (New French Toast) in the most far-flung places. Yet while IHOP clearly has a strong Middle Eastern following, its presence in other international territories is as well-rounded as any of the chain's breakfast entrees.
IHOP makes good on its name, with a widespread assortment of international options
Unlike breakfast in countries around the world, from France's morning pastries to spanakopita in Greece, America's breakfast options are wide, and include everything from scrambled eggs to fresh fruit to, of course, ultra-fluffy pancakes doused in maple syrup. Luckily for breakfast fanatics, you may be able to find such an array even while traveling. That is, if you visit one of the 13 countries and territories with an IHOP location.
According to the brand's website, IHOP locations can be found in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Guam, Ecuador, the Bahamas, and Puerto Rico, among other places. The restaurant also has options in Asia, Southeast Asia, and as of 2018, the Philippines, Those international eateries contribute to IHOP's total restaurant count of 1,750 operating locales, per the company's website.
Of course, its most significant concentration of restaurants lies within the United States. IHOP appears in every single state, so you can enjoy the International House of Pancakes no matter where you are in the nation.