The Only US State Without A Single IHOP Location

Some residents who live near the state's eastern border can get to an IHOP if they're willing to drive. The nearest locations are in the neighboring state of New Hampshire, where four IHOPs are currently in operation. That doesn't help the hungry students of the University of Vermont too much, however.

The University Mall IHOP opened in 2009 to great excitement. Vermont was the last U.S. state to launch an IHOP, and the CEO of the company even flew in for the grand opening. The restaurant managed to stay in operation until September 2024, when it was mysteriously closed with no reason given to the public. Some wondered if it had to do with the location, but others pinned it down to the mixed reviews of the food.

As of March 2025, there haven't been any announcements regarding a new IHOP location in the state, which is known for favoring local businesses over big chains. It's one of the two U.S. states without a Chick-Fil-A location, and there is just one McDonald's and no Shake Shack. It's something a lot of residents are proud of, so there might not be another IHOP coming anytime soon.