Savory Margherita Crepe Cake Recipe

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Most crepe cakes are sweet –- think fluffy crepes layered with pastry cream and topped with fresh berries. But crepes don't always have to be sweet, and in fact, they pair just as well with savory ingredients. This recipe takes things a step further, transforming crepes and pizza-inspired ingredients in a savory margherita crepe cake.

When I created this recipe for a crepe cake inspired by margherita pizza, I wanted to keep the vibe similar to pizzas I enjoyed in Italy. That means light and fresh, which is why the canned tomatoes aren't cooked into a sauce but just flavored with olive oil and basil. When the cake came out of the oven, it smelled like a pizza. Of course, the 15 layers of light and tender crepes provide a different texture, but the flavors of the cheese, tomatoes, and fresh basil come together in a delightful pizza-esque way. Simplicity highlights quality, so it's important to use the best quality extra-virgin olive oil, tomatoes (the recipe calls for San Marzano) and mozzarella you can find (fresh mozzarella is best).

I've opted for a brief broil to melt the mozzarella on top rather than baking the whole cake and turning it into a lasagna hybrid (but feel free to experiment if desired). Here's a tip –- use diced cheese around the edges and in depressions to keep each layer level so the sides don't droop. They take time to make, but nothing beats the flavor and texture of homemade crepes. The extra effort will reward you with a creative dish that's not only delicious but visually fun.