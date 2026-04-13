Savory Margherita Crepe Cake Recipe
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Most crepe cakes are sweet –- think fluffy crepes layered with pastry cream and topped with fresh berries. But crepes don't always have to be sweet, and in fact, they pair just as well with savory ingredients. This recipe takes things a step further, transforming crepes and pizza-inspired ingredients in a savory margherita crepe cake.
When I created this recipe for a crepe cake inspired by margherita pizza, I wanted to keep the vibe similar to pizzas I enjoyed in Italy. That means light and fresh, which is why the canned tomatoes aren't cooked into a sauce but just flavored with olive oil and basil. When the cake came out of the oven, it smelled like a pizza. Of course, the 15 layers of light and tender crepes provide a different texture, but the flavors of the cheese, tomatoes, and fresh basil come together in a delightful pizza-esque way. Simplicity highlights quality, so it's important to use the best quality extra-virgin olive oil, tomatoes (the recipe calls for San Marzano) and mozzarella you can find (fresh mozzarella is best).
I've opted for a brief broil to melt the mozzarella on top rather than baking the whole cake and turning it into a lasagna hybrid (but feel free to experiment if desired). Here's a tip –- use diced cheese around the edges and in depressions to keep each layer level so the sides don't droop. They take time to make, but nothing beats the flavor and texture of homemade crepes. The extra effort will reward you with a creative dish that's not only delicious but visually fun.
Gather your margherita crepe cake ingredients
You'll first make a tomato sauce for this recipe. You'll need canned whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, fresh basil, and salt. While we do highly recommend San Marzano tomatoes, you can substitute regular canned plum tomatoes if needed. The ingredients for the crepe batter are whole milk, large eggs, all-purpose flour, melted butter, and salt. For the topping, gather fresh mozzarella (diced first and brought up to room temperature), and more fresh basil.
Step 1: Place the tomatoes in a bowl
Transfer the canned tomatoes, including the liquid, into a bowl.
Step 2: Squeeze the tomatoes
Squeeze the tomatoes by hand to break them apart.
Step 3: Flavor the tomatoes
Add the oil, the 8 torn basil leaves, and the salt, and stir. Taste and adjust for salt if desired. Set the sauce aside.
Step 4: Make the crepe batter
Make the crepes: Place the milk, ¼ cup water, eggs, flour, melted butter, and salt in a blender and blend until smooth, about 20 seconds.
Step 5: Heat butter in skillet
Heat a small amount of butter (roughly ¾ teaspoon) in a medium skillet on medium heat.
Step 6: Cook the first side of the crepe
Pour a scant ¼ cup of batter into the hot pan, tilting and rotating the pan so the batter coats the bottom surface in a thin layer. Cook undisturbed for about 2 minutes, until the top is set and the bottom is lightly browned.
Step 7: Cook the second side of the crepe
Gently loosen the edges with a spatula and carefully flip the crepe. Cook for 1 more minute, until the bottom is lightly browned. Transfer the crepe to a dish or tray.
Step 8: Cook the remaining crepes
Repeat the process to cook the remaining batter, greasing the pan in between each crepe so the crepes don't stick when you stack them (the batter should be enough for about 15 crepes). Stack subsequent crepes on top of the first one. Start the next steps immediately while the crepes are still warm, or make them ahead and reheat first.
Step 9: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 10: Place a crepe on the sheet
Place 1 crepe on the baking sheet.
Step 11: Spread sauce on the crepe
Spread 2-3 tablespoons of sauce on the crepe.
Step 12: Add the cheese
Evenly sprinkle about 3 tablespoons of diced mozzarella on top of the sauce. That is the first layer.
Step 13: Build the crepe layers
Continue to layer crepes, sauce, and mozzarella until you have used up the ingredients. There should be 15 total layers.
Step 14: Preheat the broiler
Preheat the broiler to high for about 5 minutes.
Step 15: Broil the crepe cake
Place the crepe cake under the broiler and broil for about 1-2 minutes, until the cheese on the top is melted. It's extremely important to watch the cake carefully so it doesn't burn.
Step 16: Serve the margherita crepe cake
Remove the crepe cake from the oven. Garnish it with the remaining fresh basil and serve immediately.
Pairs well with savory margherita crepe cake
Savory Margherita Crepe Cake Recipe
This margherita pizza-inspired recipe channels the tomatoey, cheesy essence of the beloved pizza, all stacked into a unique and delicious savory crepe cake.
Ingredients
- For the tomato sauce
- 1 (28-ounce) can whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 8 basil leaves, torn by hand
- ½ teaspoon salt
- For the crepes
- 2 cups whole milk
- 3 large eggs
- 1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- 3 ½ tablespoons butter, melted and slightly cooled, plus more for greasing the pan
- ½ teaspoon salt
- For the filling and topping
- 1 pound fresh mozzarella, diced and at room temperature
- 6 basil leaves
Directions
- Transfer the canned tomatoes, including the liquid, into a bowl.
- Squeeze the tomatoes by hand to break them apart.
- Add the oil, the 8 torn basil leaves, and the salt, and stir. Taste and adjust for salt if desired. Set the sauce aside.
- Make the crepes: Place the milk, ¼ cup water, eggs, flour, melted butter, and salt in a blender and blend until smooth, about 20 seconds.
- Heat a small amount of butter (roughly ¾ teaspoon) in a medium skillet on medium heat.
- Pour a scant ¼ cup of batter into the hot pan, tilting and rotating the pan so the batter coats the bottom surface in a thin layer. Cook undisturbed for about 2 minutes, until the top is set and the bottom is lightly browned.
- Gently loosen the edges with a spatula and carefully flip the crepe. Cook for 1 more minute, until the bottom is lightly browned. Transfer the crepe to a dish or tray.
- Repeat the process to cook the remaining batter, greasing the pan in between each crepe so the crepes don’t stick when you stack them (the batter should be enough for about 15 crepes). Stack subsequent crepes on top of the first one. Start the next steps immediately while the crepes are still warm, or make them ahead and reheat first.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place 1 crepe on the baking sheet.
- Spread 2-3 tablespoons of sauce on the crepe.
- Evenly sprinkle about 3 tablespoons of diced mozzarella on top of the sauce. That is the first layer.
- Continue to layer crepes, sauce, and mozzarella until you have used up the ingredients. There should be 15 total layers.
- Preheat the broiler to high for about 5 minutes.
- Place the crepe cake under the broiler and broil for about 1-2 minutes, until the cheese on the top is melted. It’s extremely important to watch the cake carefully so it doesn’t burn.
- Remove the crepe cake from the oven. Garnish it with the remaining fresh basil and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|440
|Total Fat
|26.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|134.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|29.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|5.8 g
|Sodium
|625.7 mg
|Protein
|20.6 g
What tips do I need to know to make crepes correctly?
You don't need a special crepe pan to make crepes, although investing in one if you make crepes frequently can be a good choice because their low, flat sides help crepes stay round and flat. If you don't have a crepe pan, you can use a heavy skillet, a cast iron pan, or a regular nonstick pan. Check to make sure the batter is evenly blended, without any lumps of flour, before you start. Use a measuring cup to ensure all the crepes are the same size. A long, thin spatula reaches under the middle of the crepe and makes them easier to flip.
Don't pour the batter all at once into the middle of the pan, or the center of the crepes will end up thicker than the edges. You can use a crepe spreader if you have one. If not, pour the batter in a circle around the center of the pan and immediately tilt and rotate the pan to spread the batter in an even circle that reaches the edges. Stack them on a dish on the counter –- a warmed oven can dry them out.
It may take a little trial and error to find the right temperature setting to achieve golden brown crepes in the allotted time and butter that doesn't burn, but when you find the sweet spot, keep the temperature there. Finally, wiping the pan in between each crepe removes any bits that can burn.
Can I make crepes ahead of time?
Crepes taste best when enjoyed right away, but you can make them ahead of time if needed. They're meant to be warm when the crepe cake is assembled, so make sure you reheat them before you're ready to start putting the layers together. You can make the batter up to 24 hours in advance and store it in a sealed container in the refrigerator until you're ready to make the crepes. Or, the crepes themselves can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator, covered, for up to three days. Before reheating, spread them out on a baking sheet. The edges will overlap, and that's fine. They will be easier to reheat when they're spread out rather than in a tall stack.
The recipe contains enough butter in the crepe batter and for buttering the pan in between each crepe so that sticking normally isn't a problem, but you can take an extra precaution if you plan to freeze the crepes. The best way to prevent crepes from sticking when freezing them is to place a piece of parchment paper, wax paper, or plastic wrap in between each crepe. Freeze for up to 3 months and thaw completely before reheating.
Reheat crepes on a baking sheet in the oven at 250 F for about 5-10 minutes until warm. You can also reheat them in batches in a frying pan or in the microwave. Set aside more time if working in batches.