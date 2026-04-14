The Best Time To Add Oil To Your Pan, Depending On The Type You're Using

Cooking food is all about timing. How long something needs to cook is the very foundation of cooking, but there are nuances as well. What happens when you cook an ingredient for a long time on low heat? What happens if you cook the same ingredient for a short time on high heat? And then there's the stuff that separates the amateurs from seasoned cooks. What's the right time to add salt to your soup so it doesn't taste bland? How does one harness the power of time to make delicious toast? Timing really is at the heart of everything.

Having said that, none of this would mean anything if you fail to get the timing of one thing right: the best time to add oil to the pan, which changes based on the type of pan you're using. This is not nice-to-know information. Getting this step wrong could trigger a wide range of kitchen disasters, from wrecking your pans to ruining your food. In some cases, the type of oil you're using can matter as well, impacting the longevity of your pan. Here's all you need to know about the best time to add oil to your pan, depending on its material.