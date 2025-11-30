The Worst Mistake You Can Make With A Nonstick Pan
It's ironic that nonstick pans are so good at what they do that they can't even stick around kitchens for very long. There has been a gradual move away from Teflon and other nonstick coatings over the last few years. Ceramic, enamel, and other surfaces designed to be nonstick are becoming more popular because they are chemical-free. This leads directly into one of the biggest mistakes people make with their nonstick pans. It's not just about using metal utensils or steel wool on them, although those are also bad ideas. It's overheating your pans.
The Teflon website advises not to dry-heat a nonstick pan on high heat when it is empty. It also warns that the nonstick coating will deteriorate at 660 degrees Fahrenheit. Coated cookware should not be put in an oven that reaches 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Gore, meanwhile, warns against sustaining temperatures of 500 degrees or above with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)-coated pans. Doing so may cause the coating to degrade and produce toxic gases.
Use nonstick pans over low and medium heat. They heat up quickly, and if there is nothing in the pan to absorb the heat, the pan can be damaged more easily. High heat also lowers the lifespan of that coating. The more it's used at high temperatures, the more damage it will cause, and the closer you'll get to the day when you notice food sticking to the surface. As a result, nonstick pans may not be worth the investment.
How to use nonstick safely
Even at lower temperatures, nonstick coatings will eventually wear out. Testing shows that nonstick pans only last about two to five years. After that, the nonstick coating is likely gone, and you're just using a regular pan. Keeping the heat low will prevent dangerous fumes from forming and help maintain the nonstick surface for as long as possible. The fact remains, however, that nonstick will not last forever. That's another reason people may be turning their backs on it. A good cast-iron pan can last for generations. Even the best nonstick cannot.
The temperature required to cause significant health risks with nonstick coatings is pretty high. Any fat you put in the pan would start smoking before that point. However, if you haven't added any fat, you left the kitchen distracted, or even fell asleep while cooking, overheating could still happen — and it could lead to illness. In recent years, there have been thousands of reported cases of polymer fume fever, a condition that causes flu-like symptoms. It's caused by the gases released from overheated nonstick coatings.
Most of us probably don't read the instructions that come with a new skillet. However, anything with a nonstick coating does have instructions for proper use. People make mistakes with them. Whatever brand you bought, follow the heating instructions provided. Nonstick pans are generally safe to use as long as the guidelines are followed. Keep the temperature down and avoid using metal utensils. If you see damage or scratches, it's safest to replace the pan rather than to keep using it.