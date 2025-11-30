The Worst Mistake You Can Make With A Nonstick Pan

It's ironic that nonstick pans are so good at what they do that they can't even stick around kitchens for very long. There has been a gradual move away from Teflon and other nonstick coatings over the last few years. Ceramic, enamel, and other surfaces designed to be nonstick are becoming more popular because they are chemical-free. This leads directly into one of the biggest mistakes people make with their nonstick pans. It's not just about using metal utensils or steel wool on them, although those are also bad ideas. It's overheating your pans.

The Teflon website advises not to dry-heat a nonstick pan on high heat when it is empty. It also warns that the nonstick coating will deteriorate at 660 degrees Fahrenheit. Coated cookware should not be put in an oven that reaches 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Gore, meanwhile, warns against sustaining temperatures of 500 degrees or above with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)-coated pans. Doing so may cause the coating to degrade and produce toxic gases.

Use nonstick pans over low and medium heat. They heat up quickly, and if there is nothing in the pan to absorb the heat, the pan can be damaged more easily. High heat also lowers the lifespan of that coating. The more it's used at high temperatures, the more damage it will cause, and the closer you'll get to the day when you notice food sticking to the surface. As a result, nonstick pans may not be worth the investment.