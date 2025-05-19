Are Nonstick Pans Really Worth Investing In? We Asked An Expert

Teflon cookware has been around since the early 1960s, and most of us probably have at least one nonstick pan. When new, nothing seems to stick to them. But over time, your flapjacks might not be flipping over as easily, and you start thinking of replacing your old Teflon workhorse. Affordable nonstick pans are pretty much everywhere, and some are better than others. But is it really worth investing in a new set?

That's the question we asked Joni Brosnan, owner of Joni's Kitchen in Montauk, New York, whose new book, "Joni's, A Love Letter To Summer In Montauk," is now available for presale. "With lots of companies claiming to be 'green' or 'non-toxic,'" she told us, "it's important to really read the fine print before you splurge." And just because it's inexpensive doesn't necessarily mean it's a lesser-quality pan than the pricier one. "Some nonstick skillets are laced with some pretty unsavory chemicals, so I stay away from those," Brosnan warned. She's referring to PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene), the scientific name for Teflon.

And prior to 2013, it was made with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroaklyl substances), which, in lab studies, promoted the growth of cancerous tumors in animals. Teflon is now considered safe to use under 500 degrees Fahrenheit; however, the long-term effects of the chemicals used to replace PFAS are unknown. Like other chefs who avoid using nonstick skillets, Brosnan believes that "in general, I just think food tastes better" when cooked in ceramic, stainless steel, cast iron, and chef-endorsed carbon steel pans, all of which are a better and safer investment.