Never Ruin Yolks Again With This Easy Egg-Flipping Trick

When it comes to the spatula, some of us are just not as naturally gifted at using this kitchen tool as others. It looks so easy, but sometimes when you reach with it into your frying pan to flip a fried egg, the yolk ends up a runny misshaped mess. And forget those people who can do the flip with a shake of the pan, because they've clearly been watching Penn and Teller too much. For all those who are egg-flipping challenged, we see you. But luckily, TikTok has offered a remedy for this all-too-common problem — and for those of us who lack skill, it's an egg saver.

Once your eggs are ready to flip, instead of using your spatula, break out the lid that you would normally cover your skillet with and gently slide your eggs, so they are yolk side up into the lid. Next, take your warm skillet — and be careful not to burn yourself — and flip it so the hot bottom is facing up. Place the bowl side of the skillet over the lid and flip the lid and skillet so they are right side up and place back on the stove to finish cooking.