What Ply Means In Stainless Cookware — And Why It Matters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have ever been curious about the meaning of ply when it comes to stainless cookware, such as Made In's cookware pans, you're not alone. To uncover all the nuances behind the term, we spoke to Joni Brosnan, the owner of Joni's Kitchen in Montauk, New York, and the excited author of her debut cookbook, "Joni's, A Love Letter to Summer in Montauk," which is available for pre-sale now on her website. Brosnan explains, "[Ply] are different layers of clad metal [like stainless steel, aluminum, or copper] that help conduct and evenly distribute heat and prevent warping, among other things."

When you hear tri-ply or 3-ply, it essentially means there are three layers of metal bonded together to make the pan or cookware, and each layer offers different benefits during cooking. For example, you might find a strip of heat-conducting aluminum in between two pieces of food-safe stainless steel. Then there's 5-ply stainless steel cookware, and according to Brosnan, the higher the ply, the better. But what exactly differentiates the two common types? Brosnan explains further, "The main differences between 3-ply and 5-ply are price, weight, and durability. Typically, 5-ply is considered the gold standard and lasts longer."

Thus, a 5-ply pan would be an upgrade to a 3-ply pan. With two additional sheets of metal, it is both heavier and more expensive than its 3-ply counterpart. While the added weight helps with heat retention and reduces hot spots, it may also be cumbersome for everyday use. For many average home cooks, Brosnan would agree that 3-ply strikes the right balance of performance, weight, and affordability.