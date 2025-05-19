What Ply Means In Stainless Cookware — And Why It Matters
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you have ever been curious about the meaning of ply when it comes to stainless cookware, such as Made In's cookware pans, you're not alone. To uncover all the nuances behind the term, we spoke to Joni Brosnan, the owner of Joni's Kitchen in Montauk, New York, and the excited author of her debut cookbook, "Joni's, A Love Letter to Summer in Montauk," which is available for pre-sale now on her website. Brosnan explains, "[Ply] are different layers of clad metal [like stainless steel, aluminum, or copper] that help conduct and evenly distribute heat and prevent warping, among other things."
When you hear tri-ply or 3-ply, it essentially means there are three layers of metal bonded together to make the pan or cookware, and each layer offers different benefits during cooking. For example, you might find a strip of heat-conducting aluminum in between two pieces of food-safe stainless steel. Then there's 5-ply stainless steel cookware, and according to Brosnan, the higher the ply, the better. But what exactly differentiates the two common types? Brosnan explains further, "The main differences between 3-ply and 5-ply are price, weight, and durability. Typically, 5-ply is considered the gold standard and lasts longer."
Thus, a 5-ply pan would be an upgrade to a 3-ply pan. With two additional sheets of metal, it is both heavier and more expensive than its 3-ply counterpart. While the added weight helps with heat retention and reduces hot spots, it may also be cumbersome for everyday use. For many average home cooks, Brosnan would agree that 3-ply strikes the right balance of performance, weight, and affordability.
Why 3-ply stainless steel cookware works for most
So, according to Brosnan, not everyone needs to fork out more money and invest in 5-ply stainless cookware. She states, "If you cook a lot, I will consider 5-ply." Otherwise, the cheaper and lighter 3-ply cookware, designed to conduct heat well and evenly, should do just fine for casual home cooks who also don't want to work out their arms every time they're sauteing vegetables or searing steaks. Now, when choosing between 3-ply and 5-ply, Brosnan recommends that you "look for non-anodized aluminum on the materials list." Non-anodized aluminum refers to untreated aluminum, which is highly conductive.
With this as the middle or core of your stainless steel pan, sandwiched between the two other ply of metal, heat will be distributed evenly and efficiently. So, the next time you're in the market for some good, stainless steel cookware, remember Brosnan's tips. For example, Amazon sells an 11-piece 3-ply stainless steel cookware set with aluminum cores for a reasonable price. Just be aware of the red flags to watch for when purchasing cookware. Finally, before you use your new 3-ply or 5-ply cookware, be sure to check out our comprehensive list of 11 tips you need when cooking with stainless steel.