The 10 Mistakes Everybody Makes When Cooking With Stainless Steel

Chances are that even if you've been cooking with stainless steel cookware for years, there are a few things you're doing wrong. While most won't hurt anything and simply affect your cooking outcome, others are more likely to damage your pan and may even shorten its lifespan. It turns out that some of the main complaints you have about cooking with stainless steel might be because of user error, even if you're a seasoned cook. In fact, once you correct what you've been doing wrong with your stainless steel cookware, you might use them just as often or more than your non-stick pans, especially if you're worried about non-stick forever chemicals.

The mistakes you're making possibly started from the moment you brought the pan home for the first time if you didn't prep it right. In fact, there's a right and wrong way to prep it every time you use it. The temperature of your food and pan matter as does when you add certain things to your pan. You'll learn that patience and attention go a long way to a better cooking experience. Plus, when you're done cooking, there's a right and wrong way to clean your pan to make it last as long as possible. Once you stop making these 10 mistakes and master the alternatives, we think you'll find that you're a better cook when it comes to using stainless steel cookware.