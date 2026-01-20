Why Cleaning Stainless Steel With Paper Towels Is An Unwise Choice

Stainless steel is known for its shiny look and incredible durability, which makes it a great choice in your kitchen, whether we're talking stainless steel appliances or cookware. But when cleaning cooking residue and grease from pans or polishing off your stainless-steel fridge, it's important you don't reach for the paper towels since they can leave scratches and leftover fibers on the surface of the material. Paper towels have a comparatively rough touch compared to softer alternatives like microfiber cloths or 100% cotton dish towels, which are known to be gentler and help keep stainless steel flawlessly shiny and smooth.

While the scratches paper towels leave are often tiny, over time they can impact your stainless-steel pot's quality, including factors like heat conduction and removal of tiny dirt particles. Plus, those inevitable, little specks of paper towel residue are frustrating and hinder the shiny appearance. In contrast, a good microfiber cloth softly cleans the metal's surface without leftover scratches, fibers, or particles. Cotton or microfiber cloths are super absorbent, so they leave minimal streaks and instead give your stainless-steel fridge surface or cookware that extra sheen. Further, paper towels might be doing more harm than good anyway, since they are disposable, require significant natural resources to manufacture, and can cost you a pretty penny at the grocery store when used constantly. For a wiser choice, use a soft microfiber cloth or other reusable rag to clean your stainless steel instead.