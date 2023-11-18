How To Gently Clean All Your Black Stainless Steel Appliances

Black stainless steel refrigerators and ovens bring elegance and class into the kitchen, but only if they look nice. Keeping black stainless steel clean is easy, but there are some major pitfalls to avoid if you don't want to ruin the finish. For regular, everyday maintenance, your list of cleaning items includes one thing: a microfiber towel. Don't use Windex or any kind of cleaning spray and don't use paper towels. Simply soak the microfiber towel in hot water and gently rub the surface clean. For most bits of grit and grime, this will be enough.

If you have an extra dirty surface, and the wet microfiber isn't cutting it, try soaking the towel in water with dish soap. The next step up would be to add baking soda to the mix. If you're still having trouble getting whatever is stuck onto your appliance off, you'll need to get creative. But, whatever you do, don't use abrasive cleaners. Stainless steel may be stainless, but it isn't scratchless. Avoid heavy-duty sponges or anything metal, such as steel wool, unless you're willing to risk trading the dirt for a scratch. You should also avoid using window cleaners, tough cleaners like Comet, and bleach. The gentler, the better.