This Common Kitchen Cleaning Habit Might Be Doing More Harm Than Good

If there's one thing that unites professional and home kitchens across America, it's paper towels. Their use for cleaning messes, both large and small, has become ubiquitous. The market size is staggering, and it's estimated that Americans use 13 billion pounds of paper towels every year, according to Market Biz. Considering what paper towels weigh, that number is simply massive. They're so convenient and useful that we often don't think twice about using them, but are they really worth the time, money, and effort? Maybe not.

For the average American, paper towels cost around $120 to $180 per year. That may not be a ton of money, but these are still funds that could be spent on more essential things. Not only do paper towels produce a large amount of waste when they're thrown out, but the production of these towels is also problematic. Central Washington University reports that it takes 17 trees and 200,000 gallons of water to make one ton of paper towels. Meanwhile, a single roll requires 10 liters, or about 2.6 gallons, of water to produce. To make all the paper towels Americans use annually, that's 110 million trees and 1.3 trillion gallons of water.

All that effort is to clean spills and wipe counters. Along with the environmental toll of paper towels, they're not the best option economically or in terms of efficiency. Paper towels are an old-school cleaning habit best left in the past. You're better off investing in some cleaning options that aren't disposable.