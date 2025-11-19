10 Old-School Kitchen Cleaning Habits You Should Retire Immediately

If wiping down your kitchen countertops usually consists of a quick spray of cleaning product followed by swiftly wiping it off, you may need to evaluate the effectiveness of your method. Contrary to what is often shown in cleaning commercials, wiping the product off straight away may still allow your worktops to look cleaner than they were, but it will do little for their hygiene.

Disinfectants and other cleaning sprays need contact time to be able to do their job, which in this case means killing bacteria and breaking down grease. The claim on the front of the bottle, whether it is to kill 99% of bacteria or remove more grease than the leading brand, cannot be achieved if it is wiped off after 10 seconds. Instead, the liquid should be allowed to sit on the surface, untouched, for the recommended time given in the instructions. The surfaces will look wet during this time, so it is important to resist the urge to dry them.

Contact time can range from 30 seconds to several minutes, and will vary depending on whether the product is antibacterial, a disinfectant, or a sanitizing spray. Wiping the counter surface after a few seconds will likely make the surface shiny, but it will also move the grease and microbes across the surface rather than removing them, which could even make the space even less clean than it was before. Next time, check the instructions and do another task while you let the cleaner do its job for a few extra minutes.