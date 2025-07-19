The Right Way To Use A Steel Sponge (And Why You Should)

It's probably fair to say that no one really likes cleaning dishes. There are tools to make it easier, of course, but it's never very fun. This is especially the case when you're dealing with some really tough grime, like when you've scorched a pan of burnt rice or made a classic casserole recipe. A steel sponge can come in handy in these situations, and it has many other functions, too.

Steel sponges, also known as pot scourers or steel wool, are rough, metal cleaning tools usually sold in the shape of a ball. They're typically made from, you guessed it, steel, which is cut into fine strips before being packed together into a holdable shape. Steel has a special ability to lift grease and dirt, and the way steel sponges are created ensures that they can tackle set-in stains while remaining gentle enough to avoid scratching your pans.

Steel sponges have actually been around for centuries, and when aluminum took off as a popular material for pots and pans, they really proved how much they can shine –- so to speak. Not only do they work great on certain types of metal, but they're also amazing for glass, porcelain, and you can even use them to clean the grill.