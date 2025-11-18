Clean Pesky Fingerprints Off Your Stainless Steel Appliances With One Fizzy Drink
Stainless steel is a very common kitchen material for countertops and appliances. Despite being generally easy to care for, stainless steel is unfortunately prone to attracting ugly fingerprints and smudges. Fortunately, there's a chemical-free way to clean those imperfections like a pro.
Believe it or not, club soda is the secret to making your stainless steel sparkle. The magic is in the soda's carbonation, which agitates the grime and helps it wipe away with ease. The slight acidity of club soda also helps dissolve and break down grease, water stains, and other surface particles contributing to the smudges on your stainless steel.
To clean stainless steel with club soda, all you need is a microfiber cloth. Simply wet the cloth with the club soda and wipe, or you can use a spray bottle to apply the carbonated water and wipe the surface dry afterwards. As long as you don't leave behind any moisture, you can count on spotless, streak-free stainless-steel counters and appliances every time with this simple hack. But before you reach for just any fizzy water, you should know that there is a difference between seltzer and club soda. The former is not going to do quite the same job because of the added minerals in club soda that add to its cleaning capabilities.
Maintaining stainless steel in high-touch surfaces
The best thing about cleaning stainless steel with club soda is that it can be done regularly to maintain that spotless sparkle. If you want to take it even one step further, reach for another kitchen staple: flour.
That's right, the all-purpose flour sitting in your pantry also doubles as the perfect chemical-free polish for your stainless steel. This works best for appliances with a flat surface like a sink basin or stovetop. To polish with flour, sprinkle a coating over the area you'd like to clean and gently buff in small circular motions using a paper towel or cleaning cloth. Once the flour is rinsed away, you might even be able to see your own reflection in the freshly polished stainless steel.
While visible smudges and marks on your stainless steel can feel annoying, it can actually be helpful to have a visual cue that your surfaces need cleaning. Unlike granite or other common kitchen materials, stainless steel doesn't conceal dirt buildup, making it easy for you to spot and take care of it. If you notice a smudge and happen to be out of club soda, reach for the olive oil to help clean your stainless steel instead. Gently buff the surface with the olive oil on a microfiber cloth and enjoy your spotless kitchen.