Clean Pesky Fingerprints Off Your Stainless Steel Appliances With One Fizzy Drink

Stainless steel is a very common kitchen material for countertops and appliances. Despite being generally easy to care for, stainless steel is unfortunately prone to attracting ugly fingerprints and smudges. Fortunately, there's a chemical-free way to clean those imperfections like a pro.

Believe it or not, club soda is the secret to making your stainless steel sparkle. The magic is in the soda's carbonation, which agitates the grime and helps it wipe away with ease. The slight acidity of club soda also helps dissolve and break down grease, water stains, and other surface particles contributing to the smudges on your stainless steel.

To clean stainless steel with club soda, all you need is a microfiber cloth. Simply wet the cloth with the club soda and wipe, or you can use a spray bottle to apply the carbonated water and wipe the surface dry afterwards. As long as you don't leave behind any moisture, you can count on spotless, streak-free stainless-steel counters and appliances every time with this simple hack. But before you reach for just any fizzy water, you should know that there is a difference between seltzer and club soda. The former is not going to do quite the same job because of the added minerals in club soda that add to its cleaning capabilities.