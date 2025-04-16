Why You Shouldn't Put Cookware In The Dishwasher (Even If It's Dishwasher Safe)

Dishwashers are the number one ally to us folks who fear the mushy, wet food mess that comes from hand-washing plates. Why suppress our gag reflex to empty the drain catcher when we can just toss everything into that handy-dandy dishwasher and let the machine take care of the grossness for us? The problem, however, is that even with all the dishwashing hacks out there, not everything should go in the dishwasher –– especially cookware.

Even if the label says that an item of cookware is "dishwasher safe," it still might be damaged in the dishwasher. Cookware, including stainless steel, is susceptible to corrosion, warping, and further damage in the high-heat, abrasive cycles of a dishwasher. Not to mention the possibility of a reaction with dishwashing detergents, which could completely strip your cookware. It's probably happened to you at least once or twice that you've loaded a baking sheet or a muffin tin into the dishwasher after a long evening of kitchen work only to find the next morning that the tins are rusty or the sheet is blackened.