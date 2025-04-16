Why You Shouldn't Put Cookware In The Dishwasher (Even If It's Dishwasher Safe)
Dishwashers are the number one ally to us folks who fear the mushy, wet food mess that comes from hand-washing plates. Why suppress our gag reflex to empty the drain catcher when we can just toss everything into that handy-dandy dishwasher and let the machine take care of the grossness for us? The problem, however, is that even with all the dishwashing hacks out there, not everything should go in the dishwasher –– especially cookware.
Even if the label says that an item of cookware is "dishwasher safe," it still might be damaged in the dishwasher. Cookware, including stainless steel, is susceptible to corrosion, warping, and further damage in the high-heat, abrasive cycles of a dishwasher. Not to mention the possibility of a reaction with dishwashing detergents, which could completely strip your cookware. It's probably happened to you at least once or twice that you've loaded a baking sheet or a muffin tin into the dishwasher after a long evening of kitchen work only to find the next morning that the tins are rusty or the sheet is blackened.
Hand-washing cookware is always the safer option
Stainless steel cookware, as indestructible as it may seem, can deteriorate after repeated cycles in the dishwasher. Most stainless steel (unless it's specified as 18/10 stainless steel) is made with layers of aluminum between the actual stainless steel, which is extremely susceptible to damage from detergents and harsh heating cycles. It's not a great idea to put non-stick cookware in the dishwasher, either, since the heat and pressure of dishwasher cycles can wear away at that precious non-stick coating. Copper pots and pans? Leave those for the sink, too. The beautiful bronze shine of copper cookware can quickly turn lackluster from an onslaught of detergents, significantly shortening its lifespan.
Plus, we hope you won't think about putting cast iron skillets in the dishwasher. Any good cast iron connoisseur knows that running exposed cast iron through the dishwasher will not only wash away all those delicate layers of seasoning you've built up over time but also invite rust and corrosion from humidity. In addition, enameled cast iron may claim that it's dishwasher safe due to the sealant over the exposed cast iron, but dishwashing detergents can eat away at that protective enamel layer and eventually leave you with a rusted skillet. In general, it's safer to wash all of your cookware (yes, those stubborn muffin tins, too) by hand; that way, you can gently control the cleaning process and thoroughly dry your items before corrosion even thinks about appearing.