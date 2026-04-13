Why You Should Ditch Store-Bought Pasta Sauce For Olive Garden's Take-Home Tubs

While there are many store-bought pasta sauces worth putting into your shopping cart, many of our favorites have a hefty price tag. And while many store-bought options boast gourmet and all-natural ingredients, they're still mass produced and lack that homemade feel. So, if you'd rather not make pasta sauce yourself but still want a fresh taste, ditch the store-bought pasta sauce and take home a tub of Olive Garden's scratch-made sauces.

According to Olive Garden's website, you can purchase marinara, Alfredo, five-cheese marinara, and meat sauce by the pint from its catering menu. The tomato-based sauces sell for $9.49, while the Alfredo sauce sells for $10.99. The appetizer section on its regular menu features three of these sauces (regular and five-cheese marinara and Alfredo) as smaller dipping sauces available up to a half-pint each with an order of breadsticks, giving you two options to enjoy Olive Garden's beloved sauces at home. You can order online or call the order in. If you happen to be dining in person at Olive Garden, you can always order dipping sauces to-go for the following week's dinners. Not only is the Alfredo sauce made from scratch, but we also got the inside scoop from an Olive Garden chef the sauces in the trio are made in-house by specialized sauce chefs. Consequently, Olive Garden's sauces are better than store-bought and, for that matter, maybe better than what most home cooks can whip up.