'Savory, Salty, And Earthy' — Our Favorite Olive Garden Sauce Is A Must-Try

Chicken tortelloni Alfredo may be our favorite Olive Garden pasta dish, but the dimensionality of the Italian-American chain's creamy mushroom sauce just might have us rethinking our order. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of all six sauces at Olive Garden, creamy mushroom sauce swept the competition. We based our taste-test on "overall flavor, preferring the more interesting sauces," and as far as palate-intrigue goes, O.G.'s creamy mushroom sauce ticked off all the boxes. As we mentioned in our review, "[I]t's savory, salty, and earthy thanks to the mushrooms, and a touch oily. Plus, you get the sautéed mushroom pieces, which give an almost meaty texture to your bite and an earthy profile to the pasta." The rich, velvety texture coats every bite of pasta with fresh mushroom flavor, cream, and a variety of seasonings.

Notably, creamy mushroom sauce is also a key element of the Chicken Marsala — the non-pasta Olive Garden entrée that Tasting Table ranks as our favorite. As we've previously raved about this standout, multi-note sauce, "There's a richness and complexity here that transforms a basic chicken breast into a meal that feels really special." The same is true when it comes to the sauce's pasta application. That heaviness and overall mild flavor profile accompany structurally thicker, toothier pasta shapes especially well; we recommend opting for the rigatoni under the "create your own pasta" menu option. At an Olive Garden location in Chicago, the meal runs for $14.99 (including choice of soup or salad and two breadsticks).