12 Clever Ways To Fix Bland Marinara Sauce

For many people, cooking dinner at the end of a long day can feel like an exhausting task. It takes time and energy to create a tasty and filling meal. Luckily, there's always pasta with marinara sauce to get us eating something satisfying in no time, without breaking our backs (or the bank).

As a culinary-trained professional, I don't always want to make an elaborate meal after a long day in the kitchen. But, I find that pasta with marinara sauce is accessible enough that I don't mind whipping it up during the week, and it often prevents me from reaching for a food delivery app to satisfy my hunger. It's fairly quick and doesn't require a whole bunch of food prep, while still feeling like a comforting home-cooked meal.

The marinara sauce can be the tricky part, though; while it's simple to make, it can be bland for whatever reason. Perhaps you've used underripe tomatoes or canned tomatoes that aren't the best quality, or maybe you haven't cooked them for long enough. It could also be that you've used a jarred marinara sauce (no shame there!) and it's lacking in flavor. Thankfully, there are easy tricks to inject more flavor into it and get it tasting great, without needing to use complicated techniques — whether it's homemade or store-bought. Here are a few clever ways to fix bland marinara sauce.