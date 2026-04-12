If You Love Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana, Give This Store-Bought Soup A Try
Olive Garden isn't just a beloved chain thanks to its pasta dishes and bottomless breadsticks, it also has numerous Italian-inspired soups worth ordering. That said, the Zuppa Toscana is our very favorite out of every Olive Garden soup that we have tasted. Featuring spicy sausage, fresh kale and russet potatoes in a creamy broth, the Zuppa Toscana is hearty and comforting and bursting with flavor. While Olive Garden is a budget-friendly chain, you don't have to book it to the restaurant to order this creamy sausage and potato soup every time a craving strikes. Instead, you can pick up a jar of Rao's Sausage & Potato Soup at the grocery store and enjoy a Zuppa Toscana dupe at home.
Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana and Rao's Sausage & Potato Soup both contain Italian sausage and chunks of hearty potatoes in a creamy, cheesy, aromatic broth. While Olive Garden's version contains crunchy kale, Rao's rendition instead contains spinach. It also provides even more heartiness with the addition of cannellini beans. In a taste test of 12 Rao's jarred soups, the sausage and potato-laden soup ranked number one for its taste, consistency, and complexity. While we were dissatisfied with the ratio of meat and potatoes in Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana, Rao's version is chock-full of each ingredient while remaining in perfect harmony. Plus, with added ingredients, Rao's Sausage & Potato Soup is arguably an upgrade — not to mention that it's also a shelf-stable staple that you can keep in your pantry for weeks.
How to alter and enjoy Rao's Sausage & Potato Soup
While Rao's Sausage & Potato Soup isn't a dead ringer for Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana, it's a good alternative. And, there are simple tweaks and accompaniments you can make to get you closer to Olive Garden's version. For example, you can stir some fresh kale into Rao's soup as you heat it up to get that same crunchy, green element that predominates in Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana. You can also take a page from our own Zuppa Toscana recipe by adding some crispy fried bacon and a generous sprinkling of red pepper flakes for an even more intense, spicy, and savory profile.
We also think that Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana is the best soup for dipping the chain's famous breadsticks in. So, you can accompany a bowl of Rao's Sausage & Potato Soup with copycat Olive Garden breadsticks — we found the Great Value Garlic Breadsticks from Walmart to be perfect for the task. Complete the Olive Garden experience by enjoying your breadsticks and soup with a fresh garden salad that you can dress with Olive Garden's Signature Italian Dressing, which you can also find on Walmart shelves.
If soup, salad, and breadsticks are too light of a meal, you can always make Rao's Potato & Sausage Soup the prelude to an Olive Garden-inspired pasta dinner. Giovana Rana Alfredo sauce is an Olive Garden sauce dupe worth trying over store-bought tortellini for a unique take on our favorite Olive Garden pasta dish.