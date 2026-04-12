If You Love Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana, Give This Store-Bought Soup A Try

Olive Garden isn't just a beloved chain thanks to its pasta dishes and bottomless breadsticks, it also has numerous Italian-inspired soups worth ordering. That said, the Zuppa Toscana is our very favorite out of every Olive Garden soup that we have tasted. Featuring spicy sausage, fresh kale and russet potatoes in a creamy broth, the Zuppa Toscana is hearty and comforting and bursting with flavor. While Olive Garden is a budget-friendly chain, you don't have to book it to the restaurant to order this creamy sausage and potato soup every time a craving strikes. Instead, you can pick up a jar of Rao's Sausage & Potato Soup at the grocery store and enjoy a Zuppa Toscana dupe at home.

Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana and Rao's Sausage & Potato Soup both contain Italian sausage and chunks of hearty potatoes in a creamy, cheesy, aromatic broth. While Olive Garden's version contains crunchy kale, Rao's rendition instead contains spinach. It also provides even more heartiness with the addition of cannellini beans. In a taste test of 12 Rao's jarred soups, the sausage and potato-laden soup ranked number one for its taste, consistency, and complexity. While we were dissatisfied with the ratio of meat and potatoes in Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana, Rao's version is chock-full of each ingredient while remaining in perfect harmony. Plus, with added ingredients, Rao's Sausage & Potato Soup is arguably an upgrade — not to mention that it's also a shelf-stable staple that you can keep in your pantry for weeks.