12 Rao's Jarred Soups, Ranked

Getting into Rao's original NYC location for a meal has been labeled a nearly impossible task. Reservations don't come easy, with only 10 tables in the entire restaurant and a reputation for celebrity sightings. Luckily, though, for us everyday consumers, getting a taste of those legendary Rao's flavors doesn't have to come with a three-month-long wait. The retail side of the business has us covered.

An entire collection of signature Rao's products is available on grocery store shelves. You can find classic offerings like the brand's diverse lineup of pasta sauces and dried pasta to go with them. Then, there are picks like frozen meals and pizzas. And finally, there's another category worth exploring, which comes in the form of slow-simmered soups.

Rao's store-bought soups have been around since 2019, and now come in a wide variety of styles and recipes – all Italian-inspired, of course, and made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. But the real question is, which jars are good enough to transport you to one of those 10 coveted tables, surrounded by history and old-school Italian charm? Which bowlfuls are steeped in comfort, depth, and authentic flavors? I recently tried 10 of Rao's jarred soups to find out. From classic staples like chicken noodle and tomato basil to heartier varieties like Tuscan Style Beef and Sausage & Potato, here's how each one fared.