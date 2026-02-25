One Of JFK Jr.'s Favorite NYC Restaurants Is Still Nearly Impossible To Book
While some Michelin-starred restaurants require booking months in advance, other establishments operate on a different kind of reservation strategy. At Rao's, limited seating and a principle known as "table rights" makes securing a spot for dinner close to impossible. It's one of the hardest places to get reservations in NYC and has attracted its share of celebrities and stars over the years. For example, JFK Jr. was known to bike from his apartment in Tribeca to the East Harlem haunt, where southern Italian cooking has delighted visitors for more than a century.
The original New York City location has just 10 tables, and many of these seats have been reserved for decades. The concept of table rights was established to honor original patrons and community members. The restaurant has remained family-run for generations, and, according to its current owner, these table rights belong to those who supported the restaurant from the start. With most tables already spoken for, that leaves only a handful open for reservations.
Rao's has delivered over a century of stories and service
In 1896, Charles Rao purchased a small saloon in Upper Manhattan and named it Rao's. The restaurant become known for its lemon chicken recipe and meatballs, but it was the atmosphere of the place that kept visitors returning. Family recipes have helped craft authentic dishes that delighted even New York Times food critics. Baked clams, penne vodka, and herb-speckled roasted red peppers reward those who manage to land a table, but, beyond the food, the stories that envelop this place hold just as much appeal.
Celebrities and politicians alike have dined at Rao's, and those who are lucky enough to score reservations rave about the experience. "Rao's food is where you try it and you're GENUINELY blown away by the flavors," wrote a fan on YouTube. With photos lining the walls and linens covering tables, this is the kind of place where history seeps into every corner — and where the atmosphere was once described by Eater as closer to that of a wedding reception than a restaurant. Rao's now also boasts establishments in L.A. and Miami, in addition to a line-up of products like jarred pasta sauces and frozen dinners: These should appease anyone wanting a taste who doesn't hold the connections to score a spot at the original restaurant. Rao's in East Harlem remains highly exclusive to this day, and the same appeal that had a Kennedy cycling uptown remains as enduring as ever.