In 1896, Charles Rao purchased a small saloon in Upper Manhattan and named it Rao's. The restaurant become known for its lemon chicken recipe and meatballs, but it was the atmosphere of the place that kept visitors returning. Family recipes have helped craft authentic dishes that delighted even New York Times food critics. Baked clams, penne vodka, and herb-speckled roasted red peppers reward those who manage to land a table, but, beyond the food, the stories that envelop this place hold just as much appeal.

Celebrities and politicians alike have dined at Rao's, and those who are lucky enough to score reservations rave about the experience. "Rao's food is where you try it and you're GENUINELY blown away by the flavors," wrote a fan on YouTube. With photos lining the walls and linens covering tables, this is the kind of place where history seeps into every corner — and where the atmosphere was once described by Eater as closer to that of a wedding reception than a restaurant. Rao's now also boasts establishments in L.A. and Miami, in addition to a line-up of products like jarred pasta sauces and frozen dinners: These should appease anyone wanting a taste who doesn't hold the connections to score a spot at the original restaurant. Rao's in East Harlem remains highly exclusive to this day, and the same appeal that had a Kennedy cycling uptown remains as enduring as ever.