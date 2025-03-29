The Best Lentil Varieties For Easy, Comforting Homemade Soups
Lentils make one of the most mesmerizing steamy pots of soup imaginable. But all that goodness doesn't come from just tossing a bag of dry lentils in a pot, adding water and spices, and bubbling until soft or creamy. It also involves basic knowledge about cooking with these legumes, plus some intel on which type to choose for the desired taste and texture of your soup.
If you didn't grow up with lentils as a core meal ingredient and haven't yet delved into the intricacies of using them to make a great soup, no worries. To gain some informed insight, we reached out to an expert in the field, chef and restaurateur Abishek Sharma (he/him) of Madam Ji Ki Shaadi in NYC. The restaurant features a nightly Shaadi Tasting Menu, which is inspired by Indian weddings.
After verifying that lentils are indeed an excellent component of delicious soups, Sharma shares with us the nuances of cooking with them. It's important to realize that they aren't a one-and-done legume, and each type of lentil varies widely based on identifying features such as color. For soup-making, you'll choose the lentil color based on the desired soupy texture. "Some varieties, like brown and green lentils, hold their shape well after a long cook and add a nice texture," explains Sharma. But if your goal is a thick, creamy soup, that's a different story.
The best lentils for comforting creamy soups
You may have noticed lentil soups with widely varying textures, and that's no mistake. Like most other regional soups and stews, there's usually a version that's dreamy, creamy, and comforting all at the same time — similar to smooth potato soups or chowders. For thicker lentil soups, the key is veering away from those sturdier brown and green lentils that retain their original shape. "Red and yellow lentils are great for the opposite reason," notes Abishek Sharma, "as they break down to thicken soup naturally and create a creamier texture."
When using red or yellow versions for soup, there's little, if any, need to add thickening agents such as cornstarch or flour. The lentils themselves are starchy enough on their own, while also harboring a whole lot of healthy attributes such as fiber, protein, and numerous valuable vitamins. Those nutrition benefits apply to lentils overall, regardless of color or type.
There are, however, some types of lentils that aren't ideal for making soup, according to Sharma. "Black beluga lentils and Puy lentils, a specific kind of green lentil, aren't great for using in soup," he explains, "as they remain firm and don't absorb broth well." Puy lentils come from the Le Puy region of France and carry an earthy, peppery taste that works well in salads or side dishes. Black beluga lentils, named for their visual similarity to beluga caviar, excel in recipes such as masala dosa lentil pancakes.