The Best Lentil Varieties For Easy, Comforting Homemade Soups

Lentils make one of the most mesmerizing steamy pots of soup imaginable. But all that goodness doesn't come from just tossing a bag of dry lentils in a pot, adding water and spices, and bubbling until soft or creamy. It also involves basic knowledge about cooking with these legumes, plus some intel on which type to choose for the desired taste and texture of your soup.

If you didn't grow up with lentils as a core meal ingredient and haven't yet delved into the intricacies of using them to make a great soup, no worries. To gain some informed insight, we reached out to an expert in the field, chef and restaurateur Abishek Sharma (he/him) of Madam Ji Ki Shaadi in NYC. The restaurant features a nightly Shaadi Tasting Menu, which is inspired by Indian weddings.

After verifying that lentils are indeed an excellent component of delicious soups, Sharma shares with us the nuances of cooking with them. It's important to realize that they aren't a one-and-done legume, and each type of lentil varies widely based on identifying features such as color. For soup-making, you'll choose the lentil color based on the desired soupy texture. "Some varieties, like brown and green lentils, hold their shape well after a long cook and add a nice texture," explains Sharma. But if your goal is a thick, creamy soup, that's a different story.