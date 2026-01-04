10 Store-Bought Vegetable Soups, Ranked

When the weather turns nippy, nothing hits the spot quite like a steaming bowl of soup. Ladles full of chicken noodle, potato, broccoli cheddar, butternut squash, and even chowder warm us from the inside out. But at the heart of it all sits a true classic: vegetable soup.

With the only requirements being broth and any ol' assortment of veggies, this soup category breeds a wide range of creative interpretations — in household kitchens and in grocery store aisles alike. Your mom or grandma may have their own prized family recipe, and brands also like to put their own unique twist on the versatile dish. They'll throw in lentils or beans to make it more substantial. Some add noodles as a core ingredient, for a changeup in texture. And others spruce up the tomato puree base with a fragrant medley of herbs and spices. No matter the formula, brands often promise a garden-fresh or harvest flavor, but which ones actually deliver? I scooped up 10 different store-bought vegetable soup options to find out.

It soon became very obvious that not all cans, jars, or even boxes of vegetable soup are created equal. I ranked them based on their mix of veggies and their texture, ratio of broth to bits, seasonings of choice, and overall flavor. Some prove that throwing a bunch of ingredients haphazardly into a pot doesn't always bode well, while others deliver all the warm fuzzies of a textbook vegetable soup.