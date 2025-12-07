14 Amy's Canned Soups, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're like me, you consider soups and stews a year-round thing. While they're usually served warm (although there are plenty of cold soup dishes from around the world), there's no reason you can't have the liquidy food any time of year — or any time of day, for that matter. While making homemade soup isn't too difficult, sometimes you simply don't have the ingredients, wherewithal, time, or energy to whip up a from-scratch dish. That's where the canned version comes into play. As it turns there, there is an endless supply of brands making this kind of non-perishable good, so there's no scarcity in that area. But I wanted to hone in on our top-ranked popular canned soup brand: Amy's.

To my surprise, Amy's has an incredibly vast selection to pick from, so I went to my local store and picked out 14 that sounded interesting to me — they are a mix of organic and non-organic, but I will note which is which. I tried them over the course of several days, judging them on their flavor, if I could taste the ingredients that it says it contains, how filling and hearty they were, and the texture. Only one can be my top pick, but which one will it be? Let's find out.