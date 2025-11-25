5 Store-Bought French Onion Soups, Ranked From Worst To Best

It's always a good day when French onion soup is the soup du jour. Can you tell it's a personal favorite of mine? There's just something about that combination of buttery caramelized onions in a rich broth that makes my taste buds want to sing a little French melody. Throw on a cap of toasted bread and an ungodly amount of broiled cheese, and it's just unfair how good it is.

The soup is at its best when served fresh at a restaurant, thanks to the use of fancy-schmancy cheese melters and high-quality ingredients like Vidalia onions. Takeout cafes like Panera also hold their own, and with the right French onion soup recipe, it's not too terribly difficult to create a satisfying crock of your own. When you're really having a last-minute craving for a bowlful of the good stuff, store-bought options are also available, though not widely so. I recently went on a hunt to track down cans or jars of French onion soup that might meet my high expectations, but struggled to find even five options from nearby grocers. Store-bought chicken noodle or even chili, you'll find a dozen times over — but locating a French onion is like trying to find a truffle in the wild.

For the options I was able to unearth from classic brands like Campbell's, Progresso, and Rao's, plus a few others, I gave them all a try and ranked them from least to most palatable, judging primarily on the taste of the broth, texture of the onions, and accompanying seasonings and ingredients. Here's the lowdown from my soup scavenger hunt.