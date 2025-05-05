What Was The First Campbell's Soup Flavor?

Few brands have navigated the kind of lasting endurance that lasts over one century. Campbell's is one such success story, offering a rich history that has become intertwined with pop culture. In 1869, veggie and fruit vendor Joseph Campbell teamed up with the canning and packing provider Abraham Anderson to start Anderson & Campbell. This entity served as the foundation for the Campbell Soup Company.

The first soup in a jar was unveiled in 1895, and home cooks could crack open the Beefsteak Tomato soup in a convenient, ready-to-heat-and-serve ingredient. Instead of having to whip up tomato soup from scratch, Campbell's offered people a speedier option and a way to use the ingredient to make sauces, stews, and casseroles. The soup was made with New Jersey beefsteak tomatoes, a produce item that had been one of the company's mainstays for over two decades. Two years later, the jarred soup was replaced with condensed soup and packaged in cans. These products could be sold at thriftier prices so that more cooks could sample the ingredient.