Is There Really A Difference Between Beefsteak And Vine Tomatoes?

In that old classic song, discovering that "you like tomato" but "I like to-matoh" might lead to calling off a whole relationship. But picking the right tomato to share with your loved ones (no matter how you want to pronounce it) doesn't have to be so dramatic. From sunny yellow to deep black-red, tiny little bite-sized jewels to enormous, weighty globes, there are all colors, shapes, and sizes of delicious tomatoes. And although each one might be perfect for a particular recipe, we know it can be hard to choose from the options when you're at the market. Two of the most commonly available year-round larger tomatoes you'll find are the individual beefsteak tomatoes and those on-the-vine packaged tomatoes. Knowing what to expect from these two tomatoes might help make the decision easier.

Beefsteak tomato is actually a category containing several different tomato varieties, all of them larger, with more substantial fleshy interiors. These are the tomatoes you'll usually find sliced on burgers and sandwiches. Vine tomatoes are easy to spot thanks to their still attached stems, with a range of sizes from medium to smaller varieties. Nutritionally most tomatoes are equally good for you no matter the variety, providing vitamin C and antioxidants like lycopene and beta-carotene. And as we'll discover, the most flavorful tomato is a ripe tomato, no matter how they are displayed at the store.