Texas Roadhouse Used To Have Live Country Music — Here's Why That Stopped
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ask your local music venue: Booking shows is not a career for the faint of heart. Beyond coordinating schedules, hosting live music night after night requires a skilled ear behind the sound board to make sure the drums don't overpower the bass, and that the vocals don't overpower the drums. It also means assembling and maintaining a back line: Does the house provide a drum kit? Or do touring bands have to bring their own? And how many XLR cables do we have?
Sitting down to dinner at the first-ever Texas Roadhouse was a pretty different experience from visits today. When that first restaurant opened in Clarkesville, Indiana in 1993, it wasn't just serving up steak dinners. Live music was also on the menu — every single night. In his "Made From Scratch" memoir about founding Texas Roadhouse, Kent Taylor recalled that the restaurant had originally planned to host live country music acts, but when it became clear how much extra work and how many complications would be inherent to arranging this, the venue side-hustle was nixed.
"I had anticipated that we would have country music groups perform every night, staying true to the image of a rowdy roadhouse out in the hill country of Texas," writes Taylor. "But after I'd dealt with bands showing up late, playing too loud, or going too long (you can't turn tables when the band won't stop jamming), store two in Gainesville, Florida, and every location thereafter, would have no stage and no bands."
Being a restaurant is challenging enough, let alone functioning as a music venue every night
Running a successful restaurant is hard work enough — not to mention, it's often already pretty loud at the Roadhouse from the sheer number of conversing tables. According to a fact sheet published by the company, the average Texas Roadhouse seats 291 guests. While it's good to have a customer in every one of those seats, efficient table turnover is crucial in order for any restaurant to make a profit. If a six-top is posted up to watch a multi-hour musical performance, a food-centric dining concept like Texas Roadhouse is likely losing money on that table.
Over the years, the restaurant chain has changed in other ways, too. Texas Roadhouse added some things (like a Willie Nelson shrine in every location, keeping the music vision alive) and subtracted others ("sayonara" to those iconic peanut buckets). Indeed, not all of the chain's changes since that original 1993 restaurant opened have been for the better. In 2024, T.R. made headlines for raising its menu prices three times in one year, and many fans say the rolls have been getting smaller.
In good music news, Outlaw Country icon Willie Nelson himself owns a Texas Roadhouse location in South Austin. In questionable music news, some locations require employees to line dance every hour on the hour. But, the decision to ax live bands every night is an understandable one — and probably for the best.