Texas Roadhouse Used To Have Live Country Music — Here's Why That Stopped

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ask your local music venue: Booking shows is not a career for the faint of heart. Beyond coordinating schedules, hosting live music night after night requires a skilled ear behind the sound board to make sure the drums don't overpower the bass, and that the vocals don't overpower the drums. It also means assembling and maintaining a back line: Does the house provide a drum kit? Or do touring bands have to bring their own? And how many XLR cables do we have?

Sitting down to dinner at the first-ever Texas Roadhouse was a pretty different experience from visits today. When that first restaurant opened in Clarkesville, Indiana in 1993, it wasn't just serving up steak dinners. Live music was also on the menu — every single night. In his "Made From Scratch" memoir about founding Texas Roadhouse, Kent Taylor recalled that the restaurant had originally planned to host live country music acts, but when it became clear how much extra work and how many complications would be inherent to arranging this, the venue side-hustle was nixed.

"I had anticipated that we would have country music groups perform every night, staying true to the image of a rowdy roadhouse out in the hill country of Texas," writes Taylor. "But after I'd dealt with bands showing up late, playing too loud, or going too long (you can't turn tables when the band won't stop jamming), store two in Gainesville, Florida, and every location thereafter, would have no stage and no bands."