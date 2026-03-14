Every Texas Roadhouse Features Willie Nelson — But He Actually Owns This One Location

Calling all foodies, we're "on the road again" — the Texas Road, that is. Ever wondered why every Texas Roadhouse restaurant has a shrine to Willie Nelson? In addition to Texas-themed decor, each location boasts an area called "Willie's Corner," outfitted with photos and memorabilia of the singer. As it turns out, the "outlaw country" pioneer (and Texas native) also dabbles in the restaurant business. According to data attained by ScrapeHero, a whopping 697 Texas Roadhouse locations stretch across the United States. Nelson is not only honored at every single one of these, but also co-owns a single franchise location in Austin, Texas.

When the Texas Roadhouse off the I-35 Service Road in Austin opened in 2004, it was the first (and only) franchise to be co-owned by the singer himself. Before folks even cross the restaurant's threshold, the South Austin Texas Roadhouse proudly displays signage indicating Nelson's ownership. Above the front door, the glass window is printed with the words "Willie Nelson – Owner," so music-loving epicures know they're in the right place.

The first Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 — the same year that Nelson's "Across the Borderline" (his 40th album) was released and reached the country Top 20. Although, by the time his foray into restauranteering began, Nelson had already won multiple Grammys, starred in films, joined supergroup "The Highwaymen," organized the first-ever Farm Aid concert, and changed the music world forever (talk about a stacked portfolio).