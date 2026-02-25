The Willie Nelson Connection Behind Texas Roadhouse's Armadillo Mascot

Wander into any Texas Roadhouse, and you'll be bombarded with over-the-top, Texas-themed decor, line-dancing waitstaff, and a birthday tradition that earns you a spot on a saddle. If you wander further, you might spot a little area named Willie's Corner, which isn't an homage to a staff member, but to Texas country singer, Willie Nelson. While we all know Texas Roadhouse for its honey cinnamon butter rolls and juicy steaks, and we all know Willie Nelson for his iconic long braids and his mean ear for Southern twang, but the connection between these two seemingly unrelated things is all thanks to a love of little, furry mammals.

As it turns out, Nelson not only really loves Texas Roadhouse, but he really loves armadillos, too. Nelson met Texas Roadhouse's founder, Kent Taylor, at one of Nelson's Farm Aid benefit concerts back in the day, where the two bonded over their love of card games and — you guessed it — armadillos. Texas Roadhouse's entire brand is meant to celebrate and acknowledge the great state of Texas in a family-friendly way, and Nelson appreciated the business model so much that he stayed close friends with Taylor. In fact, he went on to star in commercials for the restaurant, become an official partner, own a Texas Roadhouse location, and receive his very own corner in every single restaurant. Ultimately, the sweet origin of Texas Roadhouse's shrines to Willie Nelson is all because of this shared interest in the official state mammal of Texas.