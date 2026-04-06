If You Love Cheesecake Factory's Sauces, You Need This Take-Home Tip

We're going to go out on a limb here and say that folks probably aren't going to The Cheesecake Factory for its salads. Instead, they're going to taste its namesake desserts, which include flavors like lemon meringue, coconut cream pie, and Triple Berry Bliss, or maybe they're pining for its impressive lineup of cocktails. However, skipping out on the salads (and their accompanying dressings) would be a big mistake.

These dressings and sauces, which are made in-house, are delicious complements to their respective menu items. And if you like them that much, the good news is that you can buy some to take home. It sells pints of classic dressing flavors, including ranch, Caesar, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, alongside more unique offerings like tamarind dressing, Thai peanut sauce, Santa Fe spicy peanut dressing, and spicy peanut vinaigrette for between $8.25 and $12.25 each at the time of writing. While it may be more expensive than store-bought salad dressing, this option allows you to bring the flavors of your beloved Cheesecake Factory home and opens up tons of possibilities for enjoying them.