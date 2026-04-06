If You Love Cheesecake Factory's Sauces, You Need This Take-Home Tip
We're going to go out on a limb here and say that folks probably aren't going to The Cheesecake Factory for its salads. Instead, they're going to taste its namesake desserts, which include flavors like lemon meringue, coconut cream pie, and Triple Berry Bliss, or maybe they're pining for its impressive lineup of cocktails. However, skipping out on the salads (and their accompanying dressings) would be a big mistake.
These dressings and sauces, which are made in-house, are delicious complements to their respective menu items. And if you like them that much, the good news is that you can buy some to take home. It sells pints of classic dressing flavors, including ranch, Caesar, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, alongside more unique offerings like tamarind dressing, Thai peanut sauce, Santa Fe spicy peanut dressing, and spicy peanut vinaigrette for between $8.25 and $12.25 each at the time of writing. While it may be more expensive than store-bought salad dressing, this option allows you to bring the flavors of your beloved Cheesecake Factory home and opens up tons of possibilities for enjoying them.
Creative ways to use The Cheesecake Factory dressings
Of course, your mind might immediately go to "salad" when you think of The Cheesecake Factory's dressing lineup. While this may be considered low-hanging fruit, there are still so many salad recipes that could benefit from their scratch-made flavors. Swap the dressing in this teriyaki chicken crunch salad for The Cheesecake Factory's Santa Fe spicy peanut dressing for a bold, Southwestern kick that highlights the crunchy carrots, broccoli, and cabbage. Or, drizzle the spicy peanut vinaigrette over a soba noodle salad — like this one made with tofu and plenty of greens. Even a Caesar salad (or, even better, this chicken Caesar pasta variation) could use an upgrade from The Cheesecake Factory's bold, umami version of this classic dressing flavor.
But relegating these punchy dressings just to boring salads would be a mistake. The Cheesecake Factory's ranch, in all of its creamy glory, can be served as a dipping sauce for chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, and other appetizer favorites. It's guaranteed to beat store-bought ranch any day, and it's so easy to pick up for the week if you're ordering takeout at The Cheesecake Factory.