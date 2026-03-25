13 Best Ikea Kitchen And Dining Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
When your kitchen needs a new decor element, a storage solution, or a fun utensil, Ikea has you covered. You might find yourself walking out of the store holding a whole lot more than you initially intended to purchase, but it's hard to resist all the affordable Ikea finds that make kitchen organization so darn easy. Even more so when the items are a brand-new introduction to the lineup or an expansion of an existing collection that you already have a few pieces from.
As 2026 confidently marches into spring, Ikea has some novelties on its shelves that have been all the rage in the first quarter of this year. From smaller decor pieces to larger shelving units, there's something to find for any kitchen, big or small. We've looked through the store's current selection of new items and picked 13 that can make the daily kitchen routines run a little bit smoother and give the space an extra sprinkle of chic, without leaving a dent in your wallet.
Årfenhaj multicolor chopsticks
Chopsticks can easily replace a whole plethora of utensils, as there are at least 15 ways to use them in the kitchen. Ikea's Årfenhaj chopsticks come in eight different colors, so you can seamlessly designate them for different family members or functions. For $4.99, you'll get a pack with six pairs of standard chopsticks and two additional pairs of smaller ones that are perfect for the kiddos.
Klippkaktus drink holder
Ikea has many finds that easily make your fridge the most organized spot in your home, and the Klippkaktus drink holder is a recent addition to that lineup that is a must-have for soda lovers. The holder is adjustable in width, so there's no need to worry about fit. It also makes the fridge look a bit more bougie for just $9.99.
Klippkaktus herb storage
Ever bought parsley at the store only to find it completely wilted the next day? Fresh herbs are super delicate, and if you want them to stay fresh, stock up on another gem from the Klippkaktus collection: This Ikea container carefully protects your herbs in the fridge (and keeps them fresh longer) by allowing you to keep them hydrated and harvest as needed for just $6.99.
Gömpyssling cabinet light
Midnight snackers, this one's for you. Forget trying to pry your favorite snack from the top pantry shelf in the dark while awkwardly using your iPhone as a light source. The mini Gömpyssling cabinet lights solve this problem. At just $4.99 apiece, they come with a motion sensor and are battery-operated, so you don't even need to call the electrician for install.
Ivar pantry shelving
Organizing the pantry can be overwhelming, especially if you're working with a smaller kitchen. Luckily, Ikea's Ivar pantry shelves are one of those storage ideas that will keep your kitchen looking cute while organized. The natural wooden look gives it a beautiful traditional feel, and the open nature of the storage shelves makes it ideal for storing potatoes, onions, and any other produce that doesn't belong in the fridge. The shelves are fully customizable, and the whole unit costs $150.
Variera bottle rack
Ikea has been known to deliver on bottle organization storage solutions, and the Variera rack is a fantastic find that's no exception. One $5.99 bamboo rack has space for three wine bottles, but it can also come in handy for organizing mason jars, soda cans, water bottles, or anything else you don't want rolling off the counter.
Havstulpan pizza peel
Barbecue season is fast approaching, and Ikea's Havstulpan stainless steel pizza peel is a must-have for the perfect summer barbecue. At 12 ¼ inches wide, the peel is big enough to handle a large pizza or to scoop loads of burgers off the rack. For $14.99, it's also a budget-friendly way to level up your pitmaster game.
Havstulpan cutting board
Alongside the pizza peel, the Havstulpan collection also offers a thick bamboo cutting board for $9.99. One side of the board is ideal for cutting up pizza into equal triangles or for creating a neatly organized charcuterie board. The other side is smooth and can act like a regular cutting board. The dual function is a great space saver for smaller kitchens without much room for multiple boards.
Vardagen pie plate
This limited edition $14.99 pie plate in a charming retro yellow color is one of those budget-friendly pieces you'll cherish for years to come. It's the perfect vessel for sweet and savory pies, including those that need to be baked in the oven, as the stoneware plate can handle temperatures up to 536 degrees Fahrenheit. After the feast is over, you can safely pop it in the dishwasher, too.
Nattklot gold cutlery
Gold cutlery makes any occasion feel fancier. The downside is that this kind of cutlery usually can't go into the dishwasher, so it's one more thing you have to clean up at the end of the night. But that's actually not the case with Ikea's Nattklot gold cutlery, which is made from stainless steel, making it dishwasher safe. A pack of 20 (containing four sets of five pieces) costs $79.99.
Flodnejonöga tiny wooden spoons
Sometimes the smallest additions add the most charm to our kitchens. Ikea's $5.99 set of three small wooden spoons is a great example of that. Made with beech wood, these are perfect for scooping tea leaves, spices, grains, and any other dried goods you have in the pantry. For longevity, make sure to only wash them by hand.
Ommjänge candle holder
Decoration is a big part of creating a welcoming space when hosting. For spring- and summer-themed gatherings, the Ommjänge candle holder can be a beautiful centerpiece. What looks like a tulip-like design at first glance is actually a nod to a historic Swedish bridal gown, giving this piece a deeper meaning. Costing $9.99 per holder, we could easily imagine a few of these decorating a bachelorette brunch table.
Doftrips plant starter set
As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, it's time to start your very own indoor herb garden. The process can seem intimidating for beginners, but items like Ikea's Doftrips starter set take most of the guesswork out of it. For $14.99, it comes with four small planters for starting your seeds, four tiny trellises for support, and a dome that mimics a greenhouse effect right on your countertop.