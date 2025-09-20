Organize Your Bottles Like A Pro With This Clever Ikea Kitchen Storage Solution

Ikea is full of affordable finds that make kitchen organization easy, and one particular storage solution the store does exceptionally well is bottle racks. At some point, trying to cram bottles into small pantry cabinets just doesn't do it anymore. So if you've been searching for a fancy-looking alternative without the fancy price tag, a trip to Ikea is definitely warranted. Specifically, look for IVAR and OMAR racks.

The IVAR bottle rack (pictured below) costs $15 and holds eight bottles, perfect for those who only keep around a few classic wines for beginners. It's compatible with IVAR shelving systems, many of which are designed in a pantry-like fashion. If you already have this system at home, getting a wine rack for less than 20 bucks is a steal; however, if you're using a different type of shelving, the IVAR rack may not be a good fit.

For a standalone rack, the OMAR line offers three great solutions. They all make use of vertical storage, which will save you so much space. The smallest OMAR shelving unit for bottles comes priced at $60 and is only 37 inches high. It holds 24 bottles across six levels. If that's not enough, look to the taller OMAR solution, which is priced at $120; it holds 48 bottles and is 71 ¼ inches tall. Your third OMAR option is the double shelving unit, which essentially combines the 24-bottle rack with three regular metal shelves, giving you some more flexibility. It also reaches the height of 71 ¼ inches, but it's priced at $110.