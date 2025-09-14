14 Affordable Ikea Finds That Make Kitchen Organization Easy
If you spend a decent amount of your time in the kitchen — whether you're cooking or simply reheating the leftovers you brought home last night — there's a good chance that you struggle with kitchen organization from time to time. For many of us, the kitchen is one of the busiest rooms in the house, and being disorganized can come at a cost: It can leave you with food that's spoiling simply because you forgot to use it in time, or may cause you to over-buy groceries you already have on hand but are hidden in the back of the pantry.
That's why finding simple ways to organize your kitchen is so important. Instituting a first in, first out method is a step in the right direction, but sometimes, you might need some help from organization aides. Luckily, Ikea has you covered on that front, even if you're on a tight budget. Chances are, you already have many of the organizational tools you need to make your kitchen more streamlined, but these extra tools might just come in handy if you're missing an essential piece. The best part? They're all affordable.
Klippkatus fridge storage bin
Does your fridge look like an absolute mess? You're not alone. It can be all too easy to let your fridge organization get out of hand, creating a confusing mess that makes you forget about those baby carrots you have stashed in the back. This is exactly where a fridge storage bin might come in handy. Ikea's Klippkatus fridge storage bin is about as simple as it gets: It's a clear, unfussy bin that will hold snacks, cut fruits and veggies, or anything else you want to store in your fridge, all while helping you create a decluttered look in the process.
Sure, this bin may not revolutionize your fridge storage plans, but it's a tool that will get you moving in the right direction. You can see directly into it so you always know what's inside, and it'll keep similar items all in one place so you can grab them whenever you need them.
Hutten nine-bottle wine rack
If you love shopping for wine but can't drink those bottles as quickly as you buy them, you're probably going to need a place to put them all. Sure, you could always just stash them in the bottom of some cabinet somewhere, but in reality, you should be storing wine on its side. This keeps the cork moist and prevents it from drying out, which can eventually render the wine undrinkable. A better solution is to store your wine in a wine rack, but don't think you have to spend a ton of money just to get one.
Ikea's Hutten nine-bottle wine rack gets the job done perfectly well. It's not the fanciest wine rack you've ever seen, since it's made of unfinished wood. But it looks clean and simple and will work with most decor styles. Plus, you can stack them on top of each other if you need additional storage.
Vardagen jar
You don't always need specialty organizational products to get your kitchen feeling fresh and organized. Sometimes, all you need is a few simple staples that will get the job done. That's where the Vardagen jar from Ikea comes into play. This 64-ounce jar can hold anything from spices to cookies, and since it's clear glass, you never have to open it up to see what's inside.
This jar can work well tucked away in a cabinet, where it can hold any sort of dry goods and make them easy to access. However, despite its simplicity, it's also pretty enough to display right on the counter, especially if whatever you're storing inside is colorful. Snag yourself just one, or invest in a few so you can store whatever you require in a more stylish way in your kitchen. This jar is proof that some of Ikea's simplest and most affordable products can also be its most useful.
Aptitlig lazy Susan
Sure, you can always just store bottles upon bottles of spices, oils, and sauces right on your countertop, or you can find a way to organize it in a more pleasing way. Ikea's Aptitlig lazy Susan does just that. The base of the product is made with bamboo, which gives it a lovely light wood appearance. It will go with just about any kind of kitchen decor, but it works especially well in bright, open spaces. There's also a wire rim around the wooden portion of the product, which helps keep everything you have stored on the lazy Susan in place. When you need to access your olive oil or the freshly cracked black pepper, just spin the lazy Susan until you find what you need.
Not only is this a useful organizational tool for your kitchen, but it can also come in handy when you're serving guests. Place bowls of snacks like nuts and crackers on the lazy Susan, and keep it out on the table when you have people over so they can grab a little bite whenever they want.
Kanelmott fruit basket
Even though the Kanelmott fruit basket is one of the pricier items on this list, it's still one that'll give you plenty of bang for your buck — especially if you're the kind of person who likes to eat a lot of fresh produce. This basket will help you store fruit, vegetables, and more in an attractive and convenient way. It's made with bamboo and rattan, and it features a design that allows for a lot of air circulation. That means your fruit isn't going to go bad right away just because it's all sitting on top of each other.
Plus, this two-tiered basket allows you to store different types of produce in different compartments. For example, it's generally not a good idea to store bananas with other types of fruit, since it can make them go bad faster. With the Kanelmott, you can place your bananas apart from your apples and oranges to ensure you're extending the shelf life of the fruit you spent your hard-earned money on.
Magasin bread bin
It's all too easy to get lazy and just throw your loaf of bread on the counter so you can grab it whenever you need it. Sure, that might be convenient, but it doesn't exactly make your kitchen more organized. Ideally, everything in your kitchen will have a place, including loaves of bread. That's where this Magasin bread bin from Ikea comes into play. You can put a bread bin directly on your counter, so it's still easy to reach for that bread whenever you want to make a slice of toast. At the same time, it'll be tucked away from sight, making your counter space automatically look cleaner and more organized.
The best part? You can store more than bread in this bin. It also works well for pastries and other baked goods, so it can be a good organizational option even if you don't always have bread on hand. It's made with solid beech for a clean, classic, light-brown wood look.
Blomning coffee/tea canister
Do you find that your coffee beans always seem to go bad before you can use them up? Or do you find yourself misplacing your loose-leaf tea, leaving your rooting through the kitchen just to find the tea you're sure you already bought? If so, you might need a canister where you can store your coffee and/or tea. This attractive Blomning coffee and tea canister from Ikea will allow you to do just that, all while keeping them nice and fresh, even for longer periods of time.
This is the kind of product that has a practical use but will also make your kitchen look better. The black steel of the rectangular container is simple but stunning, and it meets a gold lid that locks all those flavors in nicely. And since it's selling for less than $5 at the time of writing, you can snag a few for different types of coffee and tea you have on hand.
Hundhaj spice rack
If you have a small kitchen, then you know how difficult it is to keep things organized. When you only have a small amount of counter space, every inch of it is precious, which means that you'll want everything to have its space. The Hundhaj spice rack can help you manage this space better. Admittedly, this isn't the largest spice rack you've ever seen — it's ideal if you only cook with a few spices on a regular basis. At the extremely affordable price point of $2.99, however, it's extremely attractive for those with a tiny kitchen.
Not only is it useful to get your spices off of the counter and onto the same rack; it will add a pop of color to your kitchen as well. It's made with green compressed bamboo particles, which give it a bold, speckled appearance. Most of Ikea's kitchen products are understated and streamlined, but this is definitely one of the more colorful and interesting organizational tools you can find at this furniture store.
Gullrismott dry goods storage bag
When you want to store your dry goods so they stay fresh for longer, keeping them in a dry goods storage bag might make sense. Luckily, you don't have to drop a ton of money to get one. The Gullrismott dry goods storage bag from Ikea is a great way to store muesli, granola, pasta, oats, or any other dry goods that you don't want to keep in their original packaging. The beige cotton material is basic but sophisticated, so you can store this bag both inside and outside your cabinet.
Once you use up the dry goods you've stocked up on, this bag folds totally flat, which means it won't take up any additional storage room, as opposed to glass and plastic jars that remain the same size whether they're filled or not. Plus, you can wash it in between uses so it'll always be clean and ready to store the dry goods you get from the grocery store or farmers market.
Upplaga sugar bowl
To some, the idea of keeping a sugar bowl out on the counter is silly and unnecessary, but if you're the kind of person who uses sugar frequently — whether you find yourself baking on the regular or you just want to be able to sweeten your morning cup of coffee — then a sugar bowl is a kitchen must-have. Ikea's Upplaga sugar bowl will get the job done without breaking the bank. This basic white sugar bowl is somewhat plain but still visually interesting, with a pretty loop at the top of the dish that makes removing and replacing the lid as easy as can be. There's also a space in the lid that allows you to place a spoon into the dish while still closing it completely.
This dish is made with porcelain, but you can throw it in the dishwasher whenever it gets dirty. It's priced under $15 at the time of writing, which is a steal for those who don't want to drop a ton of money on a sugar bowl.
Pennfisk basket
You don't always need specialized organization products to get your kitchen in order. Sometimes, even the simplest organizational tools can play a role in storing food, kitchen tools, or other goods. If you're looking for a general organizer that can play an especially versatile role in the kitchen, you may want to consider this Pennfisk basket from Ikea. It's available at a very affordable price (less than $7), and it's big enough to store several loaves of bread at the same time.
The basket is made with sedge for a lovely tan color that goes with just about anything. It's stable and sturdy, even if you're using it to hold somewhat heavy items. Plus, it's available in both round and oval shapes, so you have different options to choose from. You can use it as a bread basket or as storage for cooking utensils, although these ideas represent just a portion of its possibilities.
Ikea 365+ metal food storage basket
We love a lot of Ikea's more neutral-looking kitchen products, but sometimes, you just want a pop of color in your home. If that's what you're looking for, the Ikea 365+ metal food storage baskets will give you that color you're looking for. These metal baskets come in a two-pack, so you'll get both a yellow and a green basket. They're not exactly neon-colored, but they're bright enough that your kitchen will automatically look more inviting as soon as you incorporate them into your decor.
We think these baskets are pretty enough that they should be on full display, which makes them a great place for storing stuff that you use on a regular basis in your kitchen anyway. However, since they're just simple metal baskets, you can use them for pretty much anything inside your cabinets as well. They're simple staples to have on hand with a colorful kick.
Nalblecka kitchentop organizer
Whether you're looking for a way to store lots of spices, oils, or anything else you need to have easy access to in the kitchen, this Nalblecka kitchentop organizer will get the job done. This spice rack-like product is much bigger than most of the spice racks we've seen at Ikea, which makes it a great option if you're someone who cooks a lot and likes to keep a lot of ingredients within arm's reach. The organizer is made from bamboo and black metal, giving it a sleek, streamlined appearance that should work with just about any kitchen decor (especially if you got it from Ikea).
The fact that it has two levels means you get to maximize the storage space you have, all while minimizing how much countertop space the product takes up. Sure, it's a bit more expensive than other Ikea spice racks, but its larger size and more polished appearance make it worth that extra cash.
Snospira four-bottle wine rack
If you don't have room for a wine rack on your countertop, in the pantry, or on a table, don't worry. With the right equipment, you can hang a wine rack on the wall so it's easy to see what wines you have and ensure that they're out of the way. If that's what you're looking for in a wine rack, turn to Ikea's Snospira four-bottle wine rack. This black metal rack can hang on the wall, comfortably housing four bottles, which can be stored on their sides. Not only is this a great organizational solution, but it can even function as a decorative piece as well.
Of course, if you tend to have a lot of wine in your house at any given moment, room for four bottles might not be enough. No worries: Thanks to this rack's simple design, you can use several of them right next to each other. And if you don't want to hang your bottles on the wall, this rack can also be placed anywhere on a surface where you have some extra room.
Methodology
We chose these products based on utility, versatility, and price point. We selected items that are designed for function over appearance, although appearance was considered as well. Most of the products listed here are quite versatile and can be used in a variety of ways, so you can repurpose them as you need to. Lastly, we picked products that were relatively affordable for their price points, mostly sticking to the under $20 range, although some products are priced slightly higher. Those that are priced higher provide enough benefit to a kitchen's organization that we think they're absolutely worth it.