11 Ikea Finds That'll Make Your Fridge The Most Organized Spot In Your Home
Keeping an organized refrigerator is the ultimate life hack for a more peaceful kitchen and smoother home cooking experience. If you're on the hunt for simple ways to bring a touch of structure to your fridge, then you're in luck. We rounded up some super convenient storage and organization products that will have your fridge looking like a pristine food oasis — all you need to organize your fridge like a professional chef is a quick trip to Ikea. Well, maybe not quick, per se, but as quick as any Ikea trip can be (just be prepared to leave with way more than what you came in for).
The well-known Swedish home furnishing, appliance, and supplies company carries loads of different products that are perfect for getting your fridge flawlessly organized with minimal effort. Our list of some of the best Ikea products for decluttering your fridge will help maximize your storage and have you admiring the contents rather than digging through them. Shelf inserts, drink holders, magnetic memo boards, lazy Susans, and more will help turn your fridge into the most organized space in your kitchen.
These food storage containers that can keep your dry ingredients visible and organized
An organized refrigerator doesn't just apply to the interior. Make use of the storage potential on top of your fridge with these Korallivippa food storage containers in various sizes. Cereal, ground coffee, granola, and other dry ingredients can be conveniently displayed while being kept fresh thanks to the airtight lids.
A shelf insert to maximize space in a customizable way
This handy Variera shelf insert may be intended for inside a cupboard, but it can serve the same purpose inside of your refrigerator. Store sauce jars and containers that may otherwise get lost in a cluttered fridge on top of the shelf where they're easy to find and reach. The shelf adds vertical space that may otherwise go to waste and is easy to move around to accommodate new additions.
A drink holder that keeps your beverages organized and ready to go
While a Klippkaktus beverage holder may not be needed in every home, if your household likes to keep ready-to-drink beverages stocked, it's a must-have. The simple design takes up minimal space and automatically pushes new cans or bottles forward so that they're always front and center. The sides are even adjustable to fit most standard can and bottle sizes so you can always have your favorite drink on hand.
A lazy Susan for inside your fridge
Who knew that the key to organizing your refrigerator like a pro was a lazy Susan this whole time? Perfect for storing larger containers like milk, cold brew, and juices, this Snurrad lazy Susan rotates to give you easy access to everything in your fridge. Plus, it's plastic, which makes it super easy to clean in the sink with a little hot water and soap.
A clear container with holes to keep fruits and veggies happy in your fridge
Storing fresh produce can be one of the clunkiest parts of keeping your fridge organized. Fortunately, these clear, Klippkaktus ventilated produce containers are here to save the day. The holes allow airflow that helps keep produce fresh, while the clear design allows your fridge to be decorated with the beautiful colors of your fruits and veggies.
Herb storage container so your herbs stay fresh longer and are make your fridge look lush and organized
Storing herbs in your fridge can be an excellent way to keep them fresh for longer. These watertight Klippkaktus herb storage containers keep chives, parsley, cilantro, basil, and more fresh and ready at your disposal. They even have a little opening where you can easily tear off a sprig or a leaf whenever you need.
A storage drawer that can attach to any fridge shelf for extra space
If your fridge is hurting for space, this handy Klippkaktus attachable storage drawer makes use of every inch. The suction cup and hook design is simple to attach and remove to best suit your refrigerator storage needs. It's perfect for keeping smaller items, like cheeses, fruits, and berries, off the shelf and still easy to reach.
These small glass jars with airtight lids, perfect for storing chopped veggies, leftover dressing, and more
Keep your fridge smelling fresh by storing leftover sauces, chopped veggies, pickles, and other food ingredients in these small airtight Korken jars. Not only do they keep food fresh, but they also keep the odors from seeping into your refrigerator while looking polished and put together. Additionally, the glass makes them easy to wash.
Glass food storage containers with lids so you can store and stack leftovers with ease
Every kitchen should have a set of reliable glass storage containers like these Bestämma food containers from Ikea. The clear glass means everything is easy to identify, makes washing a breeze, and just looks nice stacked in your refrigerator. A set like this is a kitchen staple, so if you don't already have some, now is the time to fix that.
This long clear organizing bin that keeps things tidy for the depth of your fridge
If you've fallen victim to losing something in the back of your fridge only to discover it months later when it's no longer edible, then a set of clear organizing bins is for you. The long design means they can reach to the back of the fridge, and the lids make stacking ingredients and organizing a breeze. Eggs, produce, sauce bottles, and more can all benefit from being stored in these Klippkaktus storage containers.
This magnetic memo board utilizes every inch of your fridge to its maximum organizational capacity
While not exactly a storage solution, this Svensås magnetic memo board can certainly transform your refrigerator into a hub of organization. With this magnetic board, cleaning tasks, grocery lists, and important notes can be displayed front and center on your refrigerator door. Even better, it's both easy to install and remove whenever, perfect for your fridge organization shopping list.