The Ikea Storage Container That Carefully Protects Your Herbs In The Fridge (And Keeps Them Fresh Longer)

When it comes to organization and storage solutions for the home, it's hard to beat the clever ideas from Ikea, especially when it comes to keeping a tidy and functional kitchen. But good kitchen organization is not only reserved for cabinets and the pantry. Ikea also comes to the rescue to help you with hacks that make your fridge the most organized spot in your home. Among them, Klippkaktus is a line of containers and gadgets that create extra storage in a crowded fridge.

One of the newest products in the line is a vertical herb storage container that fits perfectly in the fridge door. This is a great solution to keep your herbs fresh and say goodbye to plastic bags filled with a mushy mess formerly known as cilantro tucked away in the back of the veggie drawer.

This convenient container will keep your parsley, cilantro, mint, chives, dill, and even celery stalks and asparagus fresh for up to two to three weeks. Unless you are growing your own herbs on the kitchen windowsill, storing them in the fridge is the best way to enjoy them for longer. Since there are right and wrong ways to store herbs in the fridge to preserve their flavor, the Klippkaktus herb storage lets you keep fresh herbs for your recipes easily and nearly effortlessly.