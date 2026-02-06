The Ikea Storage Container That Carefully Protects Your Herbs In The Fridge (And Keeps Them Fresh Longer)
When it comes to organization and storage solutions for the home, it's hard to beat the clever ideas from Ikea, especially when it comes to keeping a tidy and functional kitchen. But good kitchen organization is not only reserved for cabinets and the pantry. Ikea also comes to the rescue to help you with hacks that make your fridge the most organized spot in your home. Among them, Klippkaktus is a line of containers and gadgets that create extra storage in a crowded fridge.
One of the newest products in the line is a vertical herb storage container that fits perfectly in the fridge door. This is a great solution to keep your herbs fresh and say goodbye to plastic bags filled with a mushy mess formerly known as cilantro tucked away in the back of the veggie drawer.
This convenient container will keep your parsley, cilantro, mint, chives, dill, and even celery stalks and asparagus fresh for up to two to three weeks. Unless you are growing your own herbs on the kitchen windowsill, storing them in the fridge is the best way to enjoy them for longer. Since there are right and wrong ways to store herbs in the fridge to preserve their flavor, the Klippkaktus herb storage lets you keep fresh herbs for your recipes easily and nearly effortlessly.
The Klippkaktus herb storage saves space while keeping your herbs fresher
The Klippkaktus herb storage container is basically a water reservoir topped with a bullet-shaped, clear plastic dome, which makes it easy to see inside and check your herbs. The dome is 11 inches tall, so you can store herbs vertically rather than flat, so they retain their shape and freshness. Not to mention the space-saving advantage of vertical organization in the fridge.
To keep the herbs at their best, you add water to the reservoir as needed. Some customer reviews on Ikea's website say the water lasts for up to two weeks without having to top it up. However, it's best to keep an eye on the water and change it if it starts turning brown or looking too dirty. Accessing the herbs is equally easy: the dome has a door from which you can easily grab as little or as much of the herbs as you want.
Customer reviews have mentioned success with many kinds of herbs, including thyme and bay leaves, but we can also picture using it to keep a handful of celery or carrot sticks. And if you keep rosemary in water, it will last longer, and maybe even sprout some roots so you can plant it in a pot or in the garden. Regardless of which herbs you store in the Klippkaktus herb storage container, don't overcrowd them or packthem too tightly. Fresh herbs need room to breathe, even in the fridge. If you use a lot of fresh herbs, consider buying more than one container to store them separately.