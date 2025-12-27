The Elegant Way To Keep Fresh Herbs In Your Kitchen That Makes Them Impossible To Ignore

To make your own herb arrangement, start by curating your assortment. Prioritize herbs with versatility so you can use them in plenty of dishes, like basil and thyme, but remember you also want variety and visual interest. For example, the longer, broader leaves of sage, plus feathery cilantro or parsley, and pine needle-esque rosemary all create an artful contrast of textures. Additionally, it's important to wash your herbs before storing them. This makes sure you're not letting any dirt hang around or bacteria fester on leaves and stems, which can lead to premature rotting.

It also further boosts the chances of you popping herbs into everything, as you've already eliminated the steps of washing. You want to strike a balance between too wet and too dry — the former can cause the herbs to decay, and the latter can, well, simply dry the plant out. After washing, dry your herbs gently with paper towels. Then fill your vase (or vessel of your choosing) about a third of the way up with water, so just the ends of your trimmed herbs' stems get moisture.

Keep this arrangement away from direct sunlight and change the water every couple of days. Depending on the types of herbs, they can last a week or two like this. The entire point, though, is that you'll likely go through this arrangement quickly, as you'll be spotting, snipping, and using fresh herbs more frequently than ever. As the arrangement diminishes, create more, using the same herbs or switching things up.